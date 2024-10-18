XRPL Xaman Wallet Hits Multi-Month High in Key User Milestone

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Xaman Wallet, a noncustodial crypto wallet built on the XRP Ledger Xahau sidechain, is seeing impressive adoption, which has placed it in the spotlight. According to an update from Wietse Wind, the cofounder of the Xaman Wallet, the protocol is facing a very positive reversal in the monthly active user metric.

Xaman Wallet and adoption curve

The adoption curve for Xaman Wallet has slowed from its 52-week peak of 164,200 in December 2023. From this level, monthly active users have been dropping and hit a low of 92,362 in mid-September. While the reason for this massive drop remains unknown, the recovery of the Xaman Wallet is very clear from the chart Wietse Wind posted.

As of writing time, the wallet’s monthly active users have crossed the 100,000 threshold again. In subsequent posts, the core developer noted that daily active users have also bottomed out.

Posting #XRPL charts *unrelated* to price is a guilty pleasure 😇



In the crypto space, dominated by price charts, the occasional ecosystem / infra chart feels so refreshing 💪🏼 https://t.co/P2ENFI0tdt — WietseWind (🪝🛠 Xaman @XRPLLabs) (@WietseWind) October 17, 2024

Based on the 52-week data, this unique daily active user count scored 36,409 in late February. Amid the broader market uncertainty, this dropped to 10,878 in September. Like the monthly user count, the Xaman Wallet has also recovered and almost reached the 15,000 range.

Influence of XRP Ledger and RLUSD

While not directly affiliated, the growing hype around the XRP Ledger might have contributed to the growth of users on Xaman Wallet.

With a series of upgrades on the XRP Ledger and beta testing of the RLUSD stablecoin, the sentiment around the broader XRP, Xahau stablecoin, is high. This has potentially translated to the renewed adoption of Xaman Wallet.

Notably, the payments use case on Xaman dominates the adoption trend. Besides this, OfferCreate and TrustSet are the top three transaction types on the protocol. While the adoption of the Xaman Wallet is far from peak levels, the current traction shows that more impressive milestones might be ahead.