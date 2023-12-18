Advertisement
XRPL Xumm Wallet Completes Major Upgrade, Rebrands to Xaman

Godfrey Benjamin
Xumm Wallet has now rebranded to Xaman following latest update
Mon, 12/18/2023 - 15:22
Xumm Wallet, the most popular wallet on XRP Ledger (XRPL), has rebranded to Xaman following a major update to the parent application. The upgrade, dubbed the Xaman (Xumm) 2.6 update, according to the wallet’s top developer Wietse Wind, has now been published, and users can either redownload the wallet on the Apple/Play Store or wait for the automatic update.

The upgrade of Xumm Wallet is a development that many in the XRP community have been waiting for for some time now. The delayed publishing of the Xaman Wallet update forced XRP Ledger’s layer-2 scaling protocol Evernode to postpone its much-anticipated mainnet launch and accompanying EVERS airdrop.

According to Xaman, the new iteration of the wallet comes with a lot of new and impressive features. Among the few in the limelight are multinetwork support and the seamless switch between wallets containing the same r-address. 

Multinetwork support for Xaman is by far the most significant update at the moment, seeing as the XRPL protocol now has a very close association with its sidechain, Xahau. With the Xaman network, native support for XRP and XAH for both protocols will be easily integrated alongside tokens created from either of these two chains.

Competing with global noncustodial wallets

Xaman is in a frantic race to serve users of the XRP Ledger and Xahau ecosystem with as many features as other wallets like MetaMask serve users of other chains. With a brand new identity, the wallet boasts of other "under-the-hood" features ranging from extended account labels to a streamlined interface for better organization.

Xaman has also made the update of Xaman Wallet more convenient for users, as they can generally choose to implement the update within a week. These, alongside the enhanced security features to ward off imminent threats make Xaman Wallet the most intriguing development in the XRP Ledger ecosystem at the moment.

#XUMM
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

