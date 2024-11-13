XRP Skyrockets 109% in Volume, 415% Profit Triggers Epic SHIB Trillionaire Awakening, $200,000 for Bitcoin Reality Now: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP skyrockets 109% in volume as price hits $0.7: Details

According to on-chain data, yesterday, XRP witnessed a trading volume increase of 109%, reaching $8.02 billion (or 12.6 billion XRP). Within one day, XRP's price rose from lows of $0.596 to a peak of $0.70, marking a significant daily candlestick. The asset started its recovery on Nov. 9, when its price was slowly growing from $0.543. The rise in XRP's price and trading activity seems to be connected to a general upward trend on the crypto market, as Bitcoin has recently reached new record highs, boosting overall investor confidence. At the moment of writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.68, up 4.42% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap. If the asset returns to the price level of $0.70 and manages to maintain it, it may pave the way for additional gains in the near future.

415% profit triggers epic Shiba Inu (SHIB) trillionaire awakening

As reported by Spot On Chain, an early Shiba Inu investor, known by the wallet address "0xd6b," has returned to the market after eight months of inactivity. This investor has sold a significant portion of their holdings, transferring 100 billion tokens valued at approximately $2.81 million to the Gemini exchange. Even after this impressive transfer, the wallet still retains 2.5 trillion SHIB tokens worth around $73 million. The investor has made total profits of around $120 million from their SHIB holdings, representing a return of 415%. The reactivation of this wallet coincides with a recent increase in the price of SHIB; since early November, the Shiba Inu token has risen by 61%, reaching its highest levels in several months and approaching a significant resistance point at $0.00003. Currently, SHIB is trading at $0.00002528, up 0.34% over the past 24 hours.

