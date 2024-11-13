    XRP Skyrockets 109% in Volume, 415% Profit Triggers Epic SHIB Trillionaire Awakening, $200,000 for Bitcoin Reality Now: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Afraid of missing out on the crypto world's latest events? Read U.Today's news digest to stay informed!
    Wed, 13/11/2024 - 14:53
    Wed, 13/11/2024 - 14:53
    Check out U.Today's top three news stories over the past day.

    XRP skyrockets 109% in volume as price hits $0.7: Details

    According to on-chain data, yesterday, XRP witnessed a trading volume increase of 109%, reaching $8.02 billion (or 12.6 billion XRP). Within one day, XRP's price rose from lows of $0.596 to a peak of $0.70, marking a significant daily candlestick. The asset started its recovery on Nov. 9, when its price was slowly growing from $0.543. The rise in XRP's price and trading activity seems to be connected to a general upward trend on the crypto market, as Bitcoin has recently reached new record highs, boosting overall investor confidence. At the moment of writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.68, up 4.42% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap. If the asset returns to the price level of $0.70 and manages to maintain it, it may pave the way for additional gains in the near future.

    415% profit triggers epic Shiba Inu (SHIB) trillionaire awakening

    As reported by Spot On Chain, an early Shiba Inu investor, known by the wallet address "0xd6b," has returned to the market after eight months of inactivity. This investor has sold a significant portion of their holdings, transferring 100 billion tokens valued at approximately $2.81 million to the Gemini exchange. Even after this impressive transfer, the wallet still retains 2.5 trillion SHIB tokens worth around $73 million. The investor has made total profits of around $120 million from their SHIB holdings, representing a return of 415%. The reactivation of this wallet coincides with a recent increase in the price of SHIB; since early November, the Shiba Inu token has risen by 61%, reaching its highest levels in several months and approaching a significant resistance point at $0.00003. Currently, SHIB is trading at $0.00002528, up 0.34% over the past 24 hours.

    $200,000 for Bitcoin (BTC) reality now

    As Bitcoin's value continues to rise, technical indicators and the asset's price action suggest that it could reach a peak of $200,000. Recent gains have created a sense of optimism, with key charts showing that this goal might be achievable. Per the Bitcoin Rainbow Chart, BTC is currently in a favorable "HODL" zone, encouraging investors to hold rather than sell. Additionally, the Two-Year MA Multiplier chart suggests that if Bitcoin surpasses a specific trendline, it could achieve the $200,000 mark, which has historically been the highest point in previous bull markets. In general, the strong positive sentiment, along with breaking past resistance levels and higher trading volume, suggests a bright future for Bitcoin in the coming months, assuming that macroeconomic conditions continue to favor growth in the cryptocurrency sector.

    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

