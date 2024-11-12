    $200,000 for Bitcoin (BTC) Reality Now

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin now aiming at major milestone
    Tue, 12/11/2024 - 12:17
    $200,000 for Bitcoin (BTC) Reality Now
    Price action and technical indicators point to a potential peak of $200,000 as Bitcoin continues its unstoppable ascent. A new wave of hope has been sparked by recent highs, and a number of important charts suggest that this ambitious objective may be achievable. Right now, the Bitcoin Rainbow Chart, a well-liked visual aid for long-term investors, shows that BTC is in a favorable "HODL" zone, indicating that it would be prudent to hold rather than sell

    With its 2023 update, this chart, which has historically helped Bitcoin holders navigate through different market cycles, still suggests potential for expansion. Increased demand and buyer enthusiasm are indicated as Bitcoin moves closer to the upper spectrum, suggesting that the market may be preparing for a longer bubble phase. There are more details in the two-Year MA Multiplier chart. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This graph, which compares the historical price trajectory of Bitcoin to the two-year moving average (MA), currently indicates that if Bitcoin crosses the red line, it could reach a maximum potential of about $200,000. Reaching this level would likely be the current cycle's peak, as this red line has historically represented the upper bounds of Bitcoin's price range during previous bull runs.

    It is conceivable that Bitcoin may test these higher boundaries in the upcoming months given its current volume and momentum. This potential is further supported by the daily chart's technical analysis. Bitcoin has shown strong bullish sentiment by breaking above earlier resistance levels, which were around $80,000. 

    Its long-term descending channel breakout and high trading volume suggest a strong trend reversal. With this increasing trend, Bitcoin looks poised to delve into uncharted territory and get closer to the anticipated $200,000 mark. These indicators taken together give Bitcoin a good chance of reaching $200,000, even though reaching this milestone is not assured, particularly if macroeconomic conditions continue to be favorable for cryptocurrency's growth. As Bitcoin moves toward new all-time highs, holders and prospective buyers should keep an eye on these technical indicators.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Nov 12, 2024 - 11:50
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 12
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Nov 12, 2024 - 11:39
    Ripple President Clarifies RLUSD Stablecoin Demand Ahead of Launch
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
