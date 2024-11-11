Shytoshi Kusama Delivers Epic Message on SHIB’s Future and Ryoshi

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The enigmatic leader of the Shiba Inu team known by the SHIB army under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama has published a tweet to deliver an epic message to the community. This message is about SHIB’s future, and it also mentions the mysterious founder of Shiba Inu – Ryoshi.

He also made a statement, addressing those who are spreading FUD against SHIB.

Shytoshi Kusama eyes Japan for his S.H.I.B. proposal

On Sunday, Shytoshi Kusama published several consecutive tweets about SHIB and the S.H.I.B. proposal he made to the U.S. government earlier this week. Kusama commented on the announcement made by Charles Hoskinson (the founder of the Cardano blockchain) that he will cooperate with the administration of the new U.S. political leader on crypto policy in 2025.

Kusama commented that the announcement was made only by the Cardano founder and not the U.S. government. In one of the next tweets, Shytoshi Kusama stated that if his S.H.I.B. proposal is accepted by the government, it will be announced by both sides of this collaboration.

So far, Shytoshi stated that S.H.I.B. “was properly ignored (for now) by the USA,” and asked which other government he should offer it to. One of his ideas was the Japanese government.

For those badfled as to why a meme like #SHIB could rally alongside the big bois... it's time we showcased the power, technologies, and innovative thinking that led us through the bear market.



"The future is in your hands fren"; Ryoshi's message

Concluding this series of tweets, Kusama said “That’s enough for now,” and he wished the SHIB “guys and gals” a good weekend. One SHIB enthusiast tweeted in the comments that his future was in Kusama’s hands.

Shytoshi responded that the future is in the hands of the community - especially the future of SHIB. As for himself, Kusama reminded the SHIB army: “I am merely delivering what I said I would and a few extras.” Per Kusama, the SHIB community will have to grow beyond his vision and the vision of Ryoshi, the mysterious founder who chose to follow in Satoshi Nakamoto's footsteps and disappeared in 2022.

“This is how we win instead of how we wen,” Shytoshi pointed out.

Kusama also addressed the community, saying that “it's time we showcased the power, technologies, and innovative thinking” that helped SHIB survive the bear market. As for those who are spreading FUD, Shytoshi said, “If you're fudding Shib in any capacity today... bro...ngmi.”