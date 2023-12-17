Advertisement
AD

XRP Price Hits Critical Roadblock, Facing Strong Resistance

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
XRP hits roadblock on its way up, making quick reversal close to impossible
Sun, 12/17/2023 - 12:21
XRP Price Hits Critical Roadblock, Facing Strong Resistance
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The XRP market is at a crossroads, encountering a critical resistance level that could determine its near-term trajectory. The recent price action on the XRP/USDT chart suggests a potential standoff between bullish momentum and bearish resistance.

Advertisement

The provided chart indicates that XRP is struggling to breach a strong resistance zone. After a period of upward movement, the price has hit a level where selling pressure seems to be mounting, potentially stalling further gains. This resistance is critical because it represents a junction where market sentiment could shift, leading to either a continuation of the uptrend or a reversal into bearish territory.

XRPUSDT Chart
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

One concerning sign for XRP bulls is the recent slip below the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), a tool commonly used by traders to gauge medium-term market trends. Falling below the 50 EMA can often signal that the market is losing upward momentum and that bears are gaining strength. If XRP fails to reclaim this level, it could face further downside.

Despite the current resistance, there are scenarios under which XRP could rally.

Advertisement

Break and hold above resistance: If XRP can break through the current resistance and close above it, particularly above the 50 EMA, this would signal strength and could lead to a test of higher resistance levels, potentially targeting the $0.70 mark, where previous local highs were established.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 16

Bullish market sentiment: A broader market rally, driven by positive news or sentiment within the crypto space, could carry XRP upward. In this scenario, a push beyond $0.65 could see it testing the $0.75 zone, challenging the higher peaks observed in the recent past.

Technical reversal patterns: Should XRP form a bullish technical pattern, such as a double bottom or an inverted head and shoulders, around the current levels, this could attract technical buyers. Support levels to watch in this case would be around the $0.60 range, with potential rallies aiming for the $0.80 resistance, where significant sell orders may be clustered.

#XRP
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Is Crypto Security? XRP Architect Offers Definitive Answer, and It Is Not What You Think
2023/12/17 12:19
Is Crypto Security? XRP Architect Offers Definitive Answer, and It Is Not What You Think
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $1 Million Is Arthur Hayes' Next Target
2023/12/17 12:19
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $1 Million Is Arthur Hayes' Next Target
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction: Can It Hit $0.000014 Before 2024?
2023/12/17 12:19
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction: Can It Hit $0.000014 Before 2024?
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

XRP Price Hits Critical Roadblock, Facing Strong Resistance
XRP Price Hits Critical Roadblock, Facing Strong Resistance
Is Crypto Security? XRP Architect Offers Definitive Answer, and It Is Not What You Think
Is Crypto Security? XRP Architect Offers Definitive Answer, and It Is Not What You Think
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $1 Million Is Arthur Hayes' Next Target
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $1 Million Is Arthur Hayes' Next Target
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction: Can It Hit $0.000014 Before 2024?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction: Can It Hit $0.000014 Before 2024?
Bitcoin Hash Price Reaches Highest Level in Years; Here's What It Means
Bitcoin Hash Price Reaches Highest Level in Years; Here's What It Means
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Records Double-Digit Gains
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Records Double-Digit Gains
Shiba Inu Burns Billions: SHIB Burn Rate Skyrockets by 727,870%
Shiba Inu Burns Billions: SHIB Burn Rate Skyrockets by 727,870%
Shytoshi Kusama Announces Plan for Global SHIB Adoption, Hold Tight
Shytoshi Kusama Announces Plan for Global SHIB Adoption, Hold Tight
Ripple CBDCs Were in Focus in 2023, Community Expert Says
Ripple CBDCs Were in Focus in 2023, Community Expert Says
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Adds 400% in Two Months: Details
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Adds 400% in Two Months: Details
Show all
Advertisement
AD