Advertisement
AD

XRP Community Alerted to This Scam Method: Details

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
XRP community given heads up that will ensure safety of crypto assets
Fri, 12/15/2023 - 15:30
XRP Community Alerted to This Scam Method: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The XRP community has been given a heads-up, which would ensure the safety of their crypto assets. This is due to an increase in the number of bad actors and scammers attempting to steal funds in any way possible.

Advertisement

Evernode, a layer-2 platform atop XRP Ledger, earlier announced an airdrop for XRP holders.

On Sept. 1, the airdrop snapshot was taken, and eligible XRP holders were determined. In November, Evernode revealed the details of the airdrop registration, which it describes as the initial step toward claiming the airdrop, while sharing an Evers issuing address.

As previously reported, the registration process, which involved users importing or cloning their XRPL r-address into Xahau and setting a trustline for the Evers issuing address, has been concluded.

Advertisement

Related
XRP Holders Should Keep This Key Date in Mind Concerning This Airdrop: Details

Given this backdrop, scammers seek to take advantage of the above information to defraud unsuspecting users. There is now a proliferation of scammers claiming to be "Evernode support" on X, claiming to want to help XRP holders with the process of the airdrop.

In this regard, Scott Chamberlain, cofounder of Evernode, called out one such scam on X, claiming to be "Evernode Support." Chamberlain adds that there is no such thing as "Evernode customer support" on X.

Evernode earlier noted an abundance of scammers trying to steal people's tokens through fake airdrop support and fraudulent trust lines. It was also said that no XRP would need to be burned or moved to claim the Evers airdrop.

In addition, anybody posing as Evernode's "Help Desk," "Customer Support" or "Dev Team" is a scammer trying to steal coins. Also in this light, anybody asking users to move XRP, share keys, join Telegram or Discord, or send a DM for details might be a scammer.

Evernode has set Dec. 18 as the anticipated launch date for the Evers airdrop, when it will deposit 5,160,960 Evers into the Airdrop Hook.

Related
XRP Community Gets Critical Warning, What It Pertains To

The Evers airdrop would be issued to Xahau r-addresses in proportion to the share of qualifying XRP held in each matching XRPL r-address as of the Sept. 1 snapshot.

#XRP News #Scam Alert
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 15
2023/12/15 15:29
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 15
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Binance Issues Important Warning as It Plans to Perform Wallet Maintenance
2023/12/15 15:29
Binance Issues Important Warning as It Plans to Perform Wallet Maintenance
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Solana Dog Coin Bonk (BONK) Surged 100% After Landing on Major Exchanges
2023/12/15 15:29
Solana Dog Coin Bonk (BONK) Surged 100% After Landing on Major Exchanges
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

XRP Community Alerted to This Scam Method: Details
XRP Community Alerted to This Scam Method: Details
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 15
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 15
Binance Issues Important Warning as It Plans to Perform Wallet Maintenance
Binance Issues Important Warning as It Plans to Perform Wallet Maintenance
Solana Dog Coin Bonk (BONK) Surged 100% After Landing on Major Exchanges
Solana Dog Coin Bonk (BONK) Surged 100% After Landing on Major Exchanges
Cardano (ADA) Gains Whopping $438 Million Amid 880% Ecosystem Growth Surge
Cardano (ADA) Gains Whopping $438 Million Amid 880% Ecosystem Growth Surge
LeapXpert Makes Telegram Messenger Compliant Communication Channel for Nomura’s Laser Digital
LeapXpert Makes Telegram Messenger Compliant Communication Channel for Nomura’s Laser Digital
Bitcoin ETF Approval Almost Here Following Gary Gensler's New Comments
Bitcoin ETF Approval Almost Here Following Gary Gensler's New Comments
Shiba Inu: Important Christmas Giveaway Teased by SHIB Team
Shiba Inu: Important Christmas Giveaway Teased by SHIB Team
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Witnesses Unusual Transaction Boom for Two Days in Row
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Witnesses Unusual Transaction Boom for Two Days in Row
Crypto Exchanger Monitors in 2023: Status and Options
Crypto Exchanger Monitors in 2023: Status and Options
Show all
Advertisement
AD