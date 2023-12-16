Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 16

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has price of Bitcoin (BTC) reached overbought zone?
Sat, 12/16/2023 - 18:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 16
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The prices of most coins keep facing corrections, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement
BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.4% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is trading near the local resistance level of $42,446. If buyers can hold the initiative, there is a possibility of a breakout followed by a move to the $42,700 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, neither buyers nor sellers are dominating as the rate is far from the support and resistance levels.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 15

All in all, ongoing sideways trading between $42,000 and $43,000 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, bulls could not maintain the rise after the last bullish candle. If the bar fails to close above the $44,000 mark, traders may expect a correction to the $40,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $42,317 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image SOL, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 16
2023/12/16 18:02
SOL, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 16
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ethereum's Dencun Upgrade: ETH Developers Reveal Major Milestone as 2023 Bows Out
2023/12/16 18:02
Ethereum's Dencun Upgrade: ETH Developers Reveal Major Milestone as 2023 Bows Out
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Flippening? Solana's Main DEX Outshines Uniswap
2023/12/16 18:02
Flippening? Solana's Main DEX Outshines Uniswap
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 16
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 16
SOL, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 16
SOL, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 16
Ethereum's Dencun Upgrade: ETH Developers Reveal Major Milestone as 2023 Bows Out
Ethereum's Dencun Upgrade: ETH Developers Reveal Major Milestone as 2023 Bows Out
Flippening? Solana's Main DEX Outshines Uniswap
Flippening? Solana's Main DEX Outshines Uniswap
Bitcoin (BTC): 3 Silent Network Movers No One Pays Attention To
Bitcoin (BTC): 3 Silent Network Movers No One Pays Attention To
Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Be Awakening Again, Here's Reason
Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Be Awakening Again, Here's Reason
Dormant Ethereum Whale Continues to Sell ETH Holdings: Details
Dormant Ethereum Whale Continues to Sell ETH Holdings: Details
Bitcoin (BTC) Price 'Well North of $120,000': Tuur Demeester's Forecast
Bitcoin (BTC) Price 'Well North of $120,000': Tuur Demeester's Forecast
BONK Getting 'DOGE-Like' Attention From Traders, Report Says
BONK Getting 'DOGE-Like' Attention From Traders, Report Says
Solana (SOL) Shockingly Flips Ethereum (ETH) in DEX Volume
Solana (SOL) Shockingly Flips Ethereum (ETH) in DEX Volume
Show all
Advertisement
AD