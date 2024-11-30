Advertisement
AD

    XRP Joins $100 Billion Club, What Next?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    XRP might rally to $2 price mark if current hype is sustained
    Sat, 30/11/2024 - 11:25
    XRP Joins $100 Billion Club, What Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The ongoing bull market rally has favored XRP in more ways than most rival altcoins. As of writing, its price has jumped by 15.63% in the past 24 hours to $1.882. This price valuation has pushed its overall market cap above the $100 billion milestone. Specifically, XRP is now the fifth largest digital currency, with a market capitalization of $107.27 billion.

    Advertisement

    XRP price to $2?

    From a 52-week low of $0.3911, the price of XRP has jumped to a high of $1.94. The blowout started about three weeks ago when the coin breached the $0.6 resistance level. Since then, it has remained unstoppable, setting the highest high since 2018.

    Related
    XRP Surpasses BNB Amid Relentless Rally
    Fri, 11/29/2024 - 16:58
    XRP Surpasses BNB Amid Relentless Rally
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Crucial on-chain technical indicators show the XRP price is overheated, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pegged at 90.

    While this naturally signals overbought conditions and potential correction, the XRP ecosystem is largely overhyped. The trading volume is up 130% to $18.86 billion, indicating unending buying activity in the market.

    Given the market conditions, top analysts are calling for a $2 price top for XRP, as the coin has decoupled from the price of Bitcoin. The coin’s growth is soaring faster than that of Bitcoin, implying a breach of the $2 mark is feasible in the short term.

    Beating historical trends

    The price of XRP is known always to record a massive blowout in November. The coin is ending this month as the second-best per-price growth since 2013, with a combined rally of 270%. Only November 2013 had a higher growth rate of 531%.

    The growth of XRP was compounded when Gary Gensler dropped his resignation notice as chairman of the U.S. SEC. With his departure, the XRP lawsuit might finally end.

    Related
    Ripple Mints Gigantic 10.5 Million RLUSD Stablecoin in One Go
    Sat, 11/23/2024 - 12:00
    Ripple Mints Gigantic 10.5 Million RLUSD Stablecoin in One Go
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Ripple Labs is also making a major move to expand the overall utility of XRP with the development of XRP Ledger (XRPL).

    In addition, the hype around the potential launch of the RLUSD stablecoin is drawing impressive hype to XRP, helping to cement its growth.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 30, 2024 - 10:55
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 76% in Volume: Something Big Coming?
    News
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 30, 2024 - 10:40
    Dogecoin Founder Wants DOGE to Surpass IBM
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Joins Forces with UXUY: 150,000 USDT in Red Envelopes Await!
    ViaBTC Test: Performance of ElphaPex DG Home 1
    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2025 Is Back: The Future of Web3 Unfolds in Turkey’s Innovation Hub
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Joins $100 Billion Club, What Next?
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 76% in Volume: Something Big Coming?
    Dogecoin Founder Wants DOGE to Surpass IBM
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD