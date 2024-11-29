Advertisement
    XRP Surpasses BNB Amid Relentless Rally

    Alex Dovbnya
    XRP has climbed to fifth spot by market capitalization after surging by nealry 20%
    Fri, 29/11/2024 - 16:58
    XRP Surpasses BNB Amid Relentless Rally
    XRP, the controversial Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency, has climbed to fifth place by market capitalization, according to CoinGecko data

    It has surpassed BNB, the native token of cryptocurrency giant Binance, by market capitalization. The two cryptocurrencies are currently valued at $96.7 billion and $96 billion, respectively. 

    XRP is now on the cusp of approaching the much-coveted $100 billion club. 

    As reported by U.Today, XRP has surged by well over 200% during this November, scoring its best-performing month since December 2017. 

    On Friday, the token managed to surpass the key resistance level at $1.60 and extended its rally.  

    At press time, XRP is changing hands at $1.7, its highest level since April 2021. 

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

