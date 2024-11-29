XRP Surpasses BNB Amid Relentless Rally

XRP, the controversial Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency, has climbed to fifth place by market capitalization, according to CoinGecko data.

It has surpassed BNB, the native token of cryptocurrency giant Binance, by market capitalization. The two cryptocurrencies are currently valued at $96.7 billion and $96 billion, respectively.

XRP is now on the cusp of approaching the much-coveted $100 billion club.

As reported by U.Today, XRP has surged by well over 200% during this November, scoring its best-performing month since December 2017.

On Friday, the token managed to surpass the key resistance level at $1.60 and extended its rally.

At press time, XRP is changing hands at $1.7, its highest level since April 2021.