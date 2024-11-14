    XRP Hits New 2024 High Amid Gensler Resignation Rumors

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    SEC Chair Gary Gensler might step down as soon as this Friday
    Thu, 14/11/2024 - 19:24
    XRP Hits New 2024 High Amid Gensler Resignation Rumors
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The controversial XRP cryptocurrency has added more than 10% over the past 24 hours, hitting a new 2024 high of $0.7734 earlier this Thursday.  

    At press time, XRP is the top gainer in the top 10, significantly outperforming other major cryptocurrencies. 

    The token experienced a double-digit rally amid rumors that SEC Chair Gary Genser might resign tomorrow. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP Hits New 2024 High Amid Gensler Resignation Rumors
    XRP Denies Death Cross as Price Suddenly Jumps 8%
    "Bitcoin Is Going Ballistic", Michael Saylor Says As BTC Holds Above $90,000
    BTC Creator Satoshi Nakomoto Now 19th Richest Person in World: Report

    In his latest remarks that were prepared for a recent legal conference, Gensler stated that there had been "significant investor harm" in the cryptocurrency field. He has also argued that "the vast majority" of cryptocurrency tokens do not have proper use cases.

    Advertisement

    Once again, he stressed the importance of providing the public with proper disclosure. 

    The SEC boss has also stated that various courts have agreed with the agency's actions to "protect investors," citing such cases as SEC v. Binance, SEC v. Coinbase, and SEC v. Ripple Labs. 

    At the same time, Gensler also recalled that Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs were approved under his watch. 

    Is this the end? 

    The language of Genser's final pitch suggests that his resignation is extremely close. 

    "I’ve been proud to serve with my colleagues at the SEC who, day in and day out, work to protect American families on the highways of finance," he said while concluding his remarks. 

    John E Deaton, a legal expert and crypto activist, believes that Gensler might call it quits as soon as this Friday

    Even though Gensler's term is set to end in June 2025, he is expected to step down in the near future.  

    #XRP Price Analysis #Gary Gensler
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 14, 2024 - 16:38
    Pro-XRP "Crypto Dad" Not Interested in Replacing Gensler
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Nov 14, 2024 - 15:57
    XRPL: Four Big Updates Set to Transform XRP Ledger
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Playnance Launches PlayBlock: The Future of Zero-Gas Blockchain for Trading, Gaming, and Web3 Adoption
    Tectum Partners with CryptoAutos to Advance Real-World Cryptocurrency Payments
    BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) Invests in Prosper’s Native Tokens to Support New Focus on Bitcoin Mining
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Hits New 2024 High Amid Gensler Resignation Rumors
    Pro-XRP "Crypto Dad" Not Interested in Replacing Gensler
    XRPL: Four Big Updates Set to Transform XRP Ledger
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD