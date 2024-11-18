    Ripple Accelerates Stablecoin Launch With RLUSD Transfers to Unknown Ethereum Wallets

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ripple unleashes RLUSD stablecoin in mysterious Ethereum transfers
    Mon, 18/11/2024 - 13:18
    Ripple Accelerates Stablecoin Launch With RLUSD Transfers to Unknown Ethereum Wallets
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin saga continues. Just yesterday, U.Today reported that tens of millions of tokens had been burned on the Ethereum and XRP Ledger networks when, today, the San Francisco-based crypto company began moving the remainder of Ripple USD to unknown wallets on the Ethereum network.

    Related
    Ripple Suddenly Burns 53 Million RLUSD Ahead of Stablecoin Launch
    Sun, 11/17/2024 - 14:03
    Ripple Suddenly Burns 53 Million RLUSD Ahead of Stablecoin Launch
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    According to the Ripple Stablecoin Tracker, RLUSD transfers were seen earlier today on previously unknown Ethereum addresses in bundles of 31,500 tokens on average. In total, there were four such transfers today. In addition, transfers were also made on the XRP Ledger network. These wallets are probably Ripple's, given that the stablecoin has not yet been officially launched. 

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi Nakamoto Published Oldest Known BTC Code on This Date 16 Years Ago: Details
    Dogecoin (DOGE) to Exceed $1 and Claim Title 'King of Crypto,' Says Top Analyst
    XRP Skyrocketing: Will It Continue or End Here? Shiba Inu (SHIB) is Missing Out Massively, Bitcoin (BTC) Paints Problematic Divergence
    XRP Rockets 82% in Week, but Mega Golden Cross Signals Biggest Breakout Is Ahead

    As we know, RLUSD will be launched on both networks at once, although the choice of Ethereum as another platform initially confused the XRP community. At the moment, Ripple USD is in the testing phase in order to refine all the necessary mechanisms and launch it on the main network properly. 

    Advertisement

    When will Ripple USD (RLUSD) launch?

    The stablecoin segment is a dangerous place, and the crypto market knows stories like UST from the TerraLuna project team, so the slightest hint that something is going wrong will leave a stain on the reputation of RLUSD and Ripple itself. 

    Nevertheless, it was initially reported that the stablecoin would have to be launched by the end of the year, and that is less than a month and a half away. 

    Related
    Ripple Should Start Preparing for IPO 'as Soon as Possible,' SBI CEO Says
    Sun, 11/17/2024 - 09:30
    Ripple Should Start Preparing for IPO 'as Soon as Possible,' SBI CEO Says
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    According to top Ripple execs, RLUSD is already “operationally ready,” and the company is just waiting for the green light from the New York Department of Financial Services.

    However, perhaps this is what will prevent the crypto company's plans to close out the extremely successful 2024 on such a note, given the shifts in the U.S. political environment, directly affecting the country's regulatory zone.

    #Ripple News #XRP News #XRP #RLUSD
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 18, 2024 - 13:01
    Cardano Skyrockets 3,400% in Fund Inflows as ADA Price Goes Parabolic
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 18, 2024 - 12:22
    Pro-XRP Lawyer John Deaton Issues Major Call on Next SEC Chair
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    MEXC Unveils Industry's Biggest Ferrari Giveaway With a 10,000,000 USDT Prize Pool
    LAOS Network Lists Token; Forges Partnership with Sequence to Bring Scalable Free-2-Play Gaming to Web3
    Prop365 Launches: New Prop Trading Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Accelerates Stablecoin Launch With RLUSD Transfers to Unknown Ethereum Wallets
    Cardano Skyrockets 3,400% in Fund Inflows as ADA Price Goes Parabolic
    Pro-XRP Lawyer John Deaton Issues Major Call on Next SEC Chair
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD