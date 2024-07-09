Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Delivers Massive Bounce Signal, Here's Why Solana (SOL) at $130 Is Safe, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures $0,000015 Threshold

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Things are getting much more stable right now, with reversal potential in foreseeable future
    Tue, 9/07/2024 - 0:30
    XRP Delivers Massive Bounce Signal, Here's Why Solana (SOL) at $130 Is Safe, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures $0,000015 Threshold
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    XRP could be moving toward a reversal as the asset has painted a morning doji star candlestick reversal pattern. It is usually the first technical reversal sign for an asset that has been moving downwards for a prolonged period of time.

    It takes three days for the morning doji star pattern to form. The first day shows a continuation of the downtrend with a long bearish candlestick. A doji, which denotes market indecision, characterizes the second day. A strong bullish candlestick on the third day, which indicates a possible change in momentum from bearish to bullish, concludes the picture.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This pattern for XRP points to a potential bullish reversal, as it may indicate that the bears are starting to lose ground. After a challenging time for the cryptocurrency market, XRP recently recovered. Fears on the market and economic uncertainty made XRP vulnerable to heavy selling pressure, just like many other digital assets.

    The morning doji star pattern's emergence offers a technical basis for a potential recovery, which could attract renewed buying interest. Though they can be helpful, technical patterns like the morning doji star are not infallible. In addition to these, investors should take into account broader economic indicators, fundamental advancements and market sentiment.

    The pattern implies that the asset may be nearing its bottom and that buyers are entering the market to reverse the downward trend. XRP may see a long-term recovery in the near future if the buying momentum keeps up.

    Shiba Inu finds some footing

    Despite the catastrophic performance we have seen for a few weeks, Shiba Inu could still bring us some pleasant surprises as the asset has gained some support at around the current price level.

    To put it mildly, the price action of Shiba Inu has been turbulent lately. There was a lot of selling pressure on the cryptocurrency, which caused large drops. On the other hand, the short-term stabilization around $0.000015 suggests a possible bottom. This support level could serve as a foundation for a potential rebound if market conditions improve.

    The support stems from a number of factors. Initially, SHIB presents a compelling bounce-buy opportunity for traders seeking rapid profits because it has been significantly oversold. An asset that has been oversold frequently experiences a technical rebound as buyers enter the market to take advantage of the lower prices. 

    This oversold situation has given SHIB some much-needed buying pressure along with a consoling rally throughout the larger cryptocurrency market. The second factor that has helped stabilize SHIB is a market-wide retracement.

    The intense selling pressure of the past few weeks has begun to lessen, creating a more stable market environment. Assets such as SHIB have stabilized and may even be able to reverse their declining trends due to the normalization of market flows.

    Stabilization of Solana

    Solana's price drop was brutal but not as bad as on some other assets. SOL has successfully regained some footing at the 200 EMA technical support and might move upwards if the pressure on the crypto market winds down.

    Solana's relative stability is a result of multiple factors. First off, there has been a great deal of volatility in the larger cryptocurrency market, with several assets seeing substantial drops. Therefore, there is strong underlying demand, as Solana was able to hold its position above the crucial 200 EMA support level. 

    With SOL's price now above the 200 EMA, there may be room for growth if the selling pressure on the cryptocurrency market lessens. Furthermore, Solana's developer community and support offer extra power.

    #Bitcoin #Solana #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

