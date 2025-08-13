Dogecoin Forms Major Golden Cross, Is $0.30 Next Target?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the eighth largest cryptocurrency by capitalization, and at press time, it formed a bullish golden cross on the daily chart.

The moving average 50 has crossed above the moving average 200, which now affirms the formation of a complete bullish golden cross pattern, suggesting likely upward momentum.

The appearance of a golden cross on Dogecoin's daily chart coincides with its recent price surge, which has produced a 21% gain in the last seven days.

Dogecoin recovered from a low of $0.218 on Tuesday as optimism rose on the potential of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September. The rally extended on Wednesday, with Dogecoin reaching $0.25 early Wednesday.

Around press time, Dogecoin was trading up 8.14% in the last 24 hours to $0.241.

Dogecoin to $0.30 next?

Dogecoin displayed a golden cross last November 2024, rising well above 134% to $0.46 price. A similar formation came along in November 2023, when the DOGE price went up 25% in weeks after confirming a golden cross.

With this historical tendency, eyes are currently on Dogecoin price to see if its positive momentum would accelerate following the formation of a golden cross. In this scenario, the next upside barrier for Dogecoin remains at $0.287, ahead of $0.30. If these barriers are decisively breached, Dogecoin might aim for $0.434 after.

Large holders, referred to as whales, remain in accumulation, a positive feature of the dog coin. Dogecoin treasury company BitOrigin recently announced it had surpassed 70,543,745 DOGE in its treasury following a DOGE-denominated private placement.