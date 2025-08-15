Major Negative Fact About Crypto Revealed By Legendary Trader Brandt

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Skilled commodity trader Peter L. Brandt, who has been in the trading business since the mid-1970s and has included Bitcoin, along with some other digital currencies, in his trading list, has addressed his X followers on a crypto issue that he believes to be crucial.

Brandt accuses crypto of ruining social media

In his tweet, Peter Brandt opined that crypto has “contributed to the ruin of X and social media.” He did not provide any explanation of what he meant by this statement.

However, it is likely related to the amount of haters he has been facing recently, when publishing his technical crypto charts and making price predictions.

Particularly, in the past, Brandt has criticized the Ripple-linked XRP coin frequently and, in return, often faced backlash from the XRP community. Recently, Brandt has been mostly tweeting about Bitcoin as his favorite crypto asset and also Ethereum. However, as for the latter, the trader has many times criticized it but he once stated that as a trader, he would deal with ETH if a profitable trade turned up.

Peter Brandt predicts Bitcoin "Brandt top"coming this year

Earlier this week, Peter Brandt said that he expected the Bitcoin price to reach a top. If this price peak happens in the second half of September, he said, it could even be remembered as the “Brandt top.”

On Thursday, the bellwether cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, reached a new all-time high of $124,457. Currently, BTC is changing hands 4.53% below it – at $118,774.

Today, the trader reposted a tweet by another analyst, who tweeted: “The "Peter Top" is definitely getting closer…”. Brandt stated that this chart “most captures the most likely scenarios for price of Bitcoin.”