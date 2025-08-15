Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Major Negative Fact About Crypto Revealed By Legendary Trader Brandt

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 15/08/2025 - 13:00
    Peter Brandt criticized cryptocurrency for producing this effect
    Advertisement
    Major Negative Fact About Crypto Revealed By Legendary Trader Brandt
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Skilled commodity trader Peter L. Brandt, who has been in the trading business since the mid-1970s and has included Bitcoin, along with some other digital currencies, in his trading list, has addressed his X followers on a crypto issue that he believes to be crucial.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/15/2025 - 09:34
    Bitcoin Recognized As Treasury Reserve Asset in US: Saylor
    ByYuri Molchan

    Brandt accuses crypto of ruining social media

    In his tweet, Peter Brandt opined that crypto has “contributed to the ruin of X and social media.” He did not provide any explanation of what he meant by this statement.

    HOT Stories
    Major Negative Fact About Crypto Revealed By Legendary Trader Brandt
    202,489,814,762 SHIB Hit Coinbase in Whales' Big Return
    Bitcoin Recognized As Treasury Reserve Asset in US: Saylor
    Coinbase: Altcoin Season Is Coming

    However, it is likely related to the amount of haters he has been facing recently, when publishing his technical crypto charts and making price predictions.

    Advertisement

    Particularly, in the past, Brandt has criticized the Ripple-linked XRP coin frequently and, in return, often faced backlash from the XRP community. Recently, Brandt has been mostly tweeting about Bitcoin as his favorite crypto asset and also Ethereum. However, as for the latter, the trader has many times criticized it but he once stated that as a trader, he would deal with ETH if a profitable trade turned up.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/11/2025 - 13:49
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Puts Date on Bitcoin's Next Peak
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Peter Brandt predicts Bitcoin "Brandt top"coming this year

    Earlier this week, Peter Brandt said that he expected the Bitcoin price to reach a top. If this price peak happens in the second half of September, he said, it could even be remembered as the “Brandt top.”

    On Thursday, the bellwether cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, reached a new all-time high of $124,457. Currently, BTC is changing hands 4.53% below it – at $118,774.

    Today, the trader reposted a tweet by another analyst, who tweeted: “The "Peter Top" is definitely getting closer…”. Brandt stated that this chart “most captures the most likely scenarios for price of Bitcoin.”

    #Peter Brandt #Cryptocurrency #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 15, 2025 - 12:50
    202,489,814,762 SHIB Hit Coinbase in Whales' Big Return
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 15, 2025 - 12:22
    Litecoin (LTC) Price May Rise 100% If This Ethereum Pattern Validates
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Sogni AI Sponsors Global Hackathon Backed by 25M in SOGNI Grants
    Toobit Fortifies User Security with Strategic VerifyVASP Membership
    Ethereum-based Meme Coin Pepeto Nears Stage 10, Raises Over $6.18M in Presale, as Ethereum Eyes $10,000
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Major Negative Fact About Crypto Revealed By Legendary Trader Brandt
    202,489,814,762 SHIB Hit Coinbase in Whales' Big Return
    Litecoin (LTC) Price May Rise 100% If This Ethereum Pattern Validates
    Show all