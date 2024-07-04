Advertisement
    Solana Meme Coin Pandiana's (PNDA) Presale Goes Live on July 4

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Pandiana (PNDA) novel meme cryptocurrency goes live on Solana (SOL) blockchain today
    Thu, 4/07/2024 - 11:49
    Contents
    Pandiana (PNDA), Solana's newest meme coin, goes live in presale to unlock new opportunities for crypto enthusiasts, traders and liquidity providers. PNDA kicks off with a balanced and democratic tokenomic design and a number of utility functions.

    Pandiana's PNDA meme coin debuts in presale today

    Pandiana (PNDA), a community-driven meme cryptocurrency on Solana (SOL) blockchain, invites all crypto fans to take part in its presale. The hotly anticipated launch happens today, July 4, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. (UTC). Meanwhile, the Solana ecosystem continues to see a surge in meme coin popularity.

    Image by Pandiana

    Unlike the vast majority of competitor meme coins, Pandiana offers real utility that extends beyond speculative trading. With only 10 million PNDA tokens available, its rarity is ensured, making it not just another meme coin but a valuable asset within the Solana ecosystem.

    Pandiana's presale aims to secure 10,000 SOL over 60 days by offering 40% of the total token supply to early investors at favorable rates.

    This presale is structured to ensure fair access, with purchase limits set at a minimum of 1 SOL and a maximum of 100 SOL, promoting equitable distribution among potential presale investors. With a presale pricing of 400 PNDA tokens for 1 SOL, this is a perfect entry opportunity for early birds looking to join in on the next big Solana meme coin.

    The presale will be followed by the listing of the coin on Raydium, Solana's largest decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) by market volume. The listing price is projected to be set at 200 PNDA per SOL.

    PNDA explodes onto Solana meme coin community with fair and inclusive launch

    Early Investors are invited to participate in the presale and join the fast-growing Pandiana community on Telegram and Discord to stay updated on all developments about Pandiana.

    Social media community participants gain the dual advantage of influencing the project and securing tokens at an entry price.

    As the project gains traction, it will be equipped with more and more utilities accessible exclusively to holders of PNDA and its liquidity providers.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

