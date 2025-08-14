Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Sell Volume Hits $3.13 Billion in One Hour: What's Happening?

    By Caroline Amosun
    Thu, 14/08/2025 - 19:29
    Bitcoin returns to bare lows after surging past $124,000 on the same day
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Sell Volume Hits $3.13 Billion in One Hour: What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The broad cryptocurrency market is experiencing an insane bloodbath as prices of leading cryptocurrencies suddenly flip negative. Amid this sharp downtrend, Bitcoin has seen an aggressive increase in sell activities on August 14, according to data shared by a CryptoQuant analyst.

    Advertisement

    Per the data provided, Bitcoin’s taker sell volume across crypto exchanges has surged significantly, hitting a massive $3.13 billion in just one hour.

    Bitcoin falls below $118,000

    Although the reason behind the sudden flip in market sentiment remains unclear, the dramatic price downturn has shaken market confidence as momentum appears to be broken.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Breakout to $3.60 Still Possible, Ethereum Could Hit $25,000 by 2028, Bitcoin to $1 Million, Surpassing Gold — Crypto News Digest
    Shiba Inu Dev Issues Major Clarification for SHIB Community: Details
    Bitcoin Price Collapses After Bessent's Most Recent Statement
    Ripple CTO: Crypto Tent Is Getting Bigger

    While Bitcoin had started the day on a positive note with its price showing notable daily gains, the sudden shift in market sentiment has seen traders dramatically open streaks of sell orders.

    Advertisement

    Following the sudden flip in price action, Bitcoin saw its price fall as low as $117,698 after recording a notable intraday high of $124,210 on the same day.

    The significant drop in Bitcoin’s price over the last few hours coincides with Bitcoin’s taker volume exploding to multiple billions in minutes. The rapid shift in activity is unusual, as sudden surges in sell activities like this have been rarely recorded in Bitcoin’s trading history.

    Although the reason behind the sudden flip in market sentiment remains unclear, the dramatic price downturn has shaken market confidence as momentum appears to be broken.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 08/14/2025 - 15:16
    Bitcoin Price to $170,000? Is Potential RSI Roadblock in View?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Amid the notable Bitcoin sell-side pressure, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization has seen its trading volume surge notably by 29.61% over the last 24 hours. This suggests that the market has been dominated by retail and institutional sellers.

    Notably, the downtrend in Bitcoin’s price is currently on pause as data from CoinMarketCap shows that it has remained steady around $117,968 for the past few hours until press time. Meanwhile, Bitcoin showed a price decline of 3.06% over the last day.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    While the surge in Bitcoin’s sell volume was preceded by a notable price rally that saw the asset record massive intraday gains in the past days, the attempts to sell off Bitcoin holdings experienced today suggest traders are taking decisive actions to lock in profits achieved during the recent market rally.

    Nonetheless, market watchers have expressed optimism for a potential rebound in the prices of leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins. However, investors fear that the asset’s price might plunge harder if the ongoing selling pressure continues to outweigh demand for BTC, delaying the possibility of a new all-time high soon.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News Digest
    Aug 14, 2025 - 18:13
    XRP Breakout to $3.60 Still Possible, Ethereum Could Hit $25,000 by 2028, Bitcoin to $1 Million, Surpassing Gold — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Aug 14, 2025 - 17:03
    Fidelity Identifies Peculiar Thing About Bitcoin Rally
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    QF Network Confirms Q4 2025 Mainnet Launch to Redefine Layer-1 Blockchain Performance
    Toobit Celebrates Punchimals ($PUNCHI) Launch with Sold-Out Presale and a $10,000 Trading Carnival
    Sapien Brings Millions of Minds Onchain to Train AI
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Sell Volume Hits $3.13 Billion in One Hour: What's Happening?
    XRP Breakout to $3.60 Still Possible, Ethereum Could Hit $25,000 by 2028, Bitcoin to $1 Million, Surpassing Gold — Crypto News Digest
    Fidelity Identifies Peculiar Thing About Bitcoin Rally
    Show all