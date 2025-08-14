Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction for August 14

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 14/08/2025 - 14:37
    Should traders expect decline from Stellar (XLM) to $0.40 mark?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Even though the day has started bullish for the market, some coins have come back to the red zone by now, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    XLM/USD

    The rate of Stellar (XLM) has declined by 2.38% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XLM has broken the local support of $0.4395. 

    If the candle closes below that mark and with no long wick, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.40 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the rate of XLM is in the middle of the wide channel, between the support of $0.3620 and the resistance of $0.5166. As none of the sides is dominating, there are low chances of seeing increased volatility soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The price is within the previous bar, confirming the absence of buyers' and sellers' strength. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.41-$0.46 is the most likely scenario.

    XLM is trading at $0.4259 at press time.

    #Stellar Price Prediction
