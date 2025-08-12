Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for August 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is neutral today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has dropped by 0.62% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is coming back to the local resistance of $178.72. If it breaks out, growth is likely to continue to the $180 mark tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, none of the sides is dominating as the rate is far from support and resistance levels.

Even if the daily bar closes around the current price or above it, bulls might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $175-$185 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the price above the vital $200 zone.

SOL is trading at $178.3 at press time.