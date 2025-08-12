Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for August 12

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 12/08/2025 - 15:15
    Has bounce back of Solana (SOL) started yet?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is neutral today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) has dropped by 0.62% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is coming back to the local resistance of $178.72. If it breaks out, growth is likely to continue to the $180 mark tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, none of the sides is dominating as the rate is far from support and resistance levels. 

    Even if the daily bar closes around the current price or above it, bulls might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $175-$185 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the price above the vital $200 zone.

    SOL is trading at $178.3 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
