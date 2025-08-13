Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano to $1.50? Half-Day Chart Predicts Imminent Breakout

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 13/08/2025 - 14:35
    $1.50 marks 100% increase from current Cardano price
    Advertisement
    Cardano to $1.50? Half-Day Chart Predicts Imminent Breakout
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to Ali, Cardano, the 10th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, might be on the verge of a breakout to $1.50 as a channel pattern emerges on its 12-hour chart.

    Advertisement

    In a tweet, Ali wrote, "Cardano (ADA) is on the verge of a breakout to $1.50," accompanied by a 12-hour chart which highlighted a channel pattern, with the potential for breakout reaching $1.50.

    Cardano was recently trading at $0.876, posting a 13% surge in the last 24 hours as the crypto market gained bullish momentum to surpass $4 trillion in valuation. The total crypto market capitalization now stands at $4.08 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/12/2025 - 14:30
    Cardano (ADA) Nears Key Golden Cross Formation in Matter of Days
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Bull Flag Confirmation Spotted as Dominance Slips 6%
    Ethereum (ETH) Could Hit $25,000 by 2028, Predicts Standard Chartered
    $7 Million Worth of BTC Drained in Satoshi Token Price Manipulation Exploit
    Failed Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout: Critical, XRP Symmetrical Triangle Explosion? Ethereum (ETH) Dominance Brings $5,000

    The rise began early Tuesday, after new data showed consumer prices growing broadly in line with expectations in July.

    Altcoins further rallied as optimism rose on the possibility of a Federal Reserve rate cut at its upcoming September meeting. Cardano posted significant daily gains, while Bitcoin traded only slightly higher near $120,000.

    Cardano extended its recovery from Monday's low of $0.766 to reach $0.896 in early Wednesday and is currently up 21% in the last seven days.

    Cardano's imminent golden cross lifts optimism

    Cardano is on the verge of a bullish golden cross on its daily chart, as the 50-day SMA has turned upwards to converge with the 200-day SMA and might cross above it in the coming days.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 08/10/2025 - 13:09
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 10
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If this is the case, a golden cross will be formed on the daily chart, a signal that indicates potential bullish momentum and the first of such for Cardano this year.

    Cardano last formed a golden cross on its daily chart in November 2024, which was followed by a 300% increase.

    If bullish momentum accelerates, Cardano might aim $1 mark next. A breach past $1 would target $1.50, which would mark a near 100% increase from current prices.

    #Cardano News #Cardano Price Prediction #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 13, 2025 - 14:31
    Bitcoin Bull Flag Confirmation Spotted as Dominance Slips 6%
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Aug 13, 2025 - 14:09
    Google Search Figures for Altcoins Skyrocket as Bitcoin Dominance Slumps
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Sapien Brings Millions of Minds Onchain to Train AI
    OpenServ and LunarCrush turning 50 million posts an hour into AI apps
    BTCC Exchange Announces First Sports Sponsorship with NBA’s Jaren Jackson Jr.
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano to $1.50? Half-Day Chart Predicts Imminent Breakout
    Bitcoin Bull Flag Confirmation Spotted as Dominance Slips 6%
    Google Search Figures for Altcoins Skyrocket as Bitcoin Dominance Slumps
    Show all