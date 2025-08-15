Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    900,000,000 DOGE Stun Binance in One Massive Deposit, Dogecoin Price Reacts

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 15/08/2025 - 10:01
    Dogecoin (DOGE) witnesses abnormal $207 million whale activity on world's largest crypto exchange
    Advertisement
    900,000,000 DOGE Stun Binance in One Massive Deposit, Dogecoin Price Reacts
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A whopping 900,000,000 DOGE transaction — worth about $207.97 million — has arrived on Binance, according to Whale Alert, paving the way for some intriguing speculation about whatever might come next. At first, it looked like it came from an unknown wallet, but blockchain traces show that it is actually connected to Binance's own wallet infrastructure.

    Advertisement

    This makes it less of a mystery move and more of a matter of size and timing.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/13/2025 - 15:34
    Dogecoin Forms Major Golden Cross, Is $0.30 Next Target?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Recognized As Treasury Reserve Asset in US: Saylor
    Coinbase: Altcoin Season Is Coming
    Schiff: Tokenized Gold Will Eat Bitcoin's Lunch
    Ethereum (ETH) : First Time Since 2021, Solana (SOL) Can Hit $300 Next, Bitcoin's (BTC) Golden Ticket

    The address involved is still a big deal on the Dogecoin network, holding about 2.88 billion DOGE worth almost $497.5 million. It processed more than 12.21 billion DOGE in incoming funds and sent out close to 9.33 billion, suggesting it is a central hub for exchange liquidity rather than an individual holder shifting assets.

    Advertisement

    What made the transfer stand out was how it happened at the same time as market turbulence. In the hours before the movement, the DOGE price had dropped from highs above $0.25 to just under $0.22 in a quick downswing before finding some relief.

    Prices have since rebounded to the $0.23 area, though charts show notable resistance around $0.238 and a soft floor near $0.228 that could be tested again if momentum fades.

    What does it mean for DOGE on Binance?

    While exchange-linked transfers do not always lead to immediate market pressure, they can still have a substantial impact on liquidity dynamics in the short term. 

    Moves like this can totally change order books, influence spread depth and affect how market makers position themselves. If follow-up flows keep going the same way, DOGE might hit a turning point — either testing $0.24 and higher or dropping back to $0.22 in search of stronger support.

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 15, 2025 - 9:34
    Bitcoin Recognized As Treasury Reserve Asset in US: Saylor
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Aug 15, 2025 - 9:09
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bleeds Out: 11% Crash in as Liquidations Skyrocket
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    CISO Philippines 2025: Uniting the Nation’s Cybersecurity Leaders in a High-Stakes Year
    Mawari Partners with Caldera to Launch Mawari Network, Enabling Real-Time Streaming of Immersive, AI-Powered Experiences Globally
    QF Network Confirms Q4 2025 Mainnet Launch to Redefine Layer-1 Blockchain Performance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    900,000,000 DOGE Stun Binance in One Massive Deposit, Dogecoin Price Reacts
    Bitcoin Recognized As Treasury Reserve Asset in US: Saylor
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bleeds Out: 11% Crash in as Liquidations Skyrocket
    Show all