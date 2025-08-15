900,000,000 DOGE Stun Binance in One Massive Deposit, Dogecoin Price Reacts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A whopping 900,000,000 DOGE transaction — worth about $207.97 million — has arrived on Binance, according to Whale Alert, paving the way for some intriguing speculation about whatever might come next. At first, it looked like it came from an unknown wallet, but blockchain traces show that it is actually connected to Binance's own wallet infrastructure.

Advertisement

This makes it less of a mystery move and more of a matter of size and timing.

The address involved is still a big deal on the Dogecoin network, holding about 2.88 billion DOGE worth almost $497.5 million. It processed more than 12.21 billion DOGE in incoming funds and sent out close to 9.33 billion, suggesting it is a central hub for exchange liquidity rather than an individual holder shifting assets.

Advertisement

What made the transfer stand out was how it happened at the same time as market turbulence. In the hours before the movement, the DOGE price had dropped from highs above $0.25 to just under $0.22 in a quick downswing before finding some relief.

Prices have since rebounded to the $0.23 area, though charts show notable resistance around $0.238 and a soft floor near $0.228 that could be tested again if momentum fades.

What does it mean for DOGE on Binance?

While exchange-linked transfers do not always lead to immediate market pressure, they can still have a substantial impact on liquidity dynamics in the short term.

Moves like this can totally change order books, influence spread depth and affect how market makers position themselves. If follow-up flows keep going the same way, DOGE might hit a turning point — either testing $0.24 and higher or dropping back to $0.22 in search of stronger support.