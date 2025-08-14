Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    40% Spike in Whale Activity Stuns Shiba Inu (SHIB) Overnight

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 14/08/2025 - 11:11
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) witnesses explosive 40% spike in overnight whale activity
    Advertisement
    40% Spike in Whale Activity Stuns Shiba Inu (SHIB) Overnight
    Cover image via trello.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) just experienced one of its busiest nights in weeks, with major holders transferring 40% more tokens than the previous day, as per IntoTheBlock. From Aug. 12 to 13, the amount of SHIB flowing out of large wallets increased from 240.13 billion to 351.6 billion, putting a massive portion of the supply in motion in less than 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    Large outflows can indicate two different things: coins being sent to exchanges for sale or coins being sent from exchanges to private storage. Interestingly, SHIB’s price did not sink when the outflows spiked. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 08/14/2025 - 07:57
    'SHIB Will Show You Again,' Top SHIB Executive to Shiba Inu Haters
    ByYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO: Crypto Tent Is Getting Bigger
    Bitcoin Now Bigger Than Alphabet After Hitting New ATH
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Destroyed Bears, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Set to Explode to $0.00002, Solana (SOL) Skyrockets to $200
    BTC, ETH, and SOL Targets Defined by Top Analyst

    Instead, it held steady at around $0.000014, leaning more toward the idea that whales are parking tokens in cold wallets rather than selling them on the market.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Over the same period, SHIB's chart showed a push toward $0.00001425, a dip to approximately $0.00001360 and then a slow climb back to $0.0000138. There was no big sell-off or panic candles - just a back-and-forth range that suggests buyers were ready to take whatever supply was available. 

    What's next for SHIB?

    If that continues, the next logical target is around $0.00001420-$0.00001430, possibly stretching toward $0.00001480 if that level is reached. Losing $0.00001360 could lead to a drop toward $0.00001320.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/13/2025 - 13:42
    Shiba Inu Sees 300% Increase in Big-Money Transfers Ahead of Key SHIB Price Test
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    What makes this situation noteworthy is that the largest Shiba Inu coin holders clearly made a move, yet the market did not react. In crypto, a combination of heavy whale activity and price stability often means that the next few days could be more interesting than the last few.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #SHIB #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 14, 2025 - 11:08
    XRP out of Millionaire Club: 835,000 XRP in 24 Hours
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Aug 14, 2025 - 11:03
    ETH New ATH Soon? Key Indicator Suggests So
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Celebrates Punchimals ($PUNCHI) Launch with Sold-Out Presale and a $10,000 Trading Carnival
    Sapien Brings Millions of Minds Onchain to Train AI
    OpenServ and LunarCrush turning 50 million posts an hour into AI apps
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    40% Spike in Whale Activity Stuns Shiba Inu (SHIB) Overnight
    XRP out of Millionaire Club: 835,000 XRP in 24 Hours
    ETH New ATH Soon? Key Indicator Suggests So
    Show all