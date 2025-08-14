40% Spike in Whale Activity Stuns Shiba Inu (SHIB) Overnight

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) just experienced one of its busiest nights in weeks, with major holders transferring 40% more tokens than the previous day, as per IntoTheBlock. From Aug. 12 to 13, the amount of SHIB flowing out of large wallets increased from 240.13 billion to 351.6 billion, putting a massive portion of the supply in motion in less than 24 hours.

Advertisement

Large outflows can indicate two different things: coins being sent to exchanges for sale or coins being sent from exchanges to private storage. Interestingly, SHIB’s price did not sink when the outflows spiked.

Instead, it held steady at around $0.000014, leaning more toward the idea that whales are parking tokens in cold wallets rather than selling them on the market.

Advertisement

Over the same period, SHIB's chart showed a push toward $0.00001425, a dip to approximately $0.00001360 and then a slow climb back to $0.0000138. There was no big sell-off or panic candles - just a back-and-forth range that suggests buyers were ready to take whatever supply was available.

What's next for SHIB?

If that continues, the next logical target is around $0.00001420-$0.00001430, possibly stretching toward $0.00001480 if that level is reached. Losing $0.00001360 could lead to a drop toward $0.00001320.

What makes this situation noteworthy is that the largest Shiba Inu coin holders clearly made a move, yet the market did not react. In crypto, a combination of heavy whale activity and price stability often means that the next few days could be more interesting than the last few.