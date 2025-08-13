Advertisement
    $1 Billion Ethereum Success Explained, Not Too Late to Buy XRP: Bollinger Bands, Cardano Nears Key Golden Cross — Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Wed, 13/08/2025 - 18:27
    Crypto market today: key points. Geraci reveals how 5 words unlocked $1 billion for Ethereum. XRP price chart is bullish. Cardano eyes golden cross
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Ethereum ETFs Framed as "Backbone of Future Financial Markets"

    President of ETF Store Nate Geraci reveals how 5 words unlocked $1 billion for Ethereum.

    • Ethereum ETFs. Nate Geraci says ETH ETFs now have a clear 5-word story: “Backbone of future financial markets.”

    Ethereum's spot ETF market has just had its elevator pitch – and it is starting to catch on. Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store and a long-time commentator on fund trends, put it in five words: The "backbone of future financial markets."  

    • Why it matters. Bitcoin’s ETF story was simple from day one; Ethereum’s has been harder to explain to traditional finance.

    For an asset that has often been more tricky for traditional finance to get on board with, that is a big step toward the kind of clear story that Bitcoin had from day one.

    Ethereum, on the other hand, has always been more like a financial operating system: it runs decentralized applications, powers tokenized assets and is used on a lot of blockchain-based markets. If a person is already familiar with the topic, it is interesting, but for those who are not, it is a bit confusing to explain and takes some time to understand.

    • Shift in perception. TradFi investors now see ETH as essential tech.

    Geraci says the initial underestimation was never about the product but about the audience. TradFi buyers were not really sure where to place Ethereum in relation to other investable assets. Now, with more coverage saying that ETH is essential for the future of finance - from decentralized exchanges to tokenized treasuries - it is a better fit in portfolios that want both tech exposure and digital asset diversification.

    XRP holds above key midband, eyes $3.36 break

    XRP price chart is bullish, Bollinger bands prove.

    • Technical setup. Holding upper half of range after rebound from $2.84; staying above $2.48 (historic support/resistance).

    Is XRP already too late to buy with the price tag sitting well over $3? That is just a slice of what is running through the heads of people who have been in deep since the early days, as well as those who watched the 2025 rally from the sidelines — now a 700% climb from where it began. 

    On the daily chart, XRP is trading near $3.18, keeping a comfortable grip above the midband at $3.10. That level might not seem like a big deal, but it is actually a pretty important line to watch.

    • Next levels. Close above $3.36 could trigger a run toward $3.60, then $3.80.

    It often marks the point where a trend either continues to go strong or lose steam. The recent dip to $2.84 touched the lower band, and the subsequent rebound has kept XRP in the upper half of its range, which suggests that buyers are keeping up the pace.

    The next thing to watch is the upper band at $3.36. If the price closes above it with conviction, we could retest August's high of $3.60, with $3.80 as the next target. The XRP price is doing quite well, holding well above $2.48 — a level that has been a ceiling and a floor in previous cycles — and has not looked back since breaking out of its long summer consolidation.

    Cardano eyes golden cross amid crypto market recovery

    Cardano surged 300% following the last golden cross occurrence.

    • Technical setup. 50-day SMA turning upward toward 200-day SMA.

    Cardano (ADA) might be on the verge of a moving average crossover, with eyes on a potential golden cross on its daily chart. Cardano's 50-day SMA looks to have turned upward and is set to cross the 200-day SMA in the coming days, resulting in a golden cross if confirmed, a pattern in which a short-term moving average crosses above the long-term moving average, indicating potential bullish momentum.

    Cardano was recently changing hands at $0.7919, in line with the crypto market recovery, as a tepid rise in the prices of goods tempered concerns about price pressures. Underlying U.S. inflation rose in July to its highest level since the beginning of the year. 

    • Macro backdrop. Traders betting on potential Fed rate cut next month.

    The core consumer price index, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, rose 0.3% from June, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Tuesday. That was consistent with economists' estimates. On an annual basis, it rose to 3.1%. However, traders are increasingly betting that the Federal Reserve might lower interest rates next month.

    • Key watch. Golden cross confirmation vs. possible death cross.

    In the coming days, eyes will be on a moving average crossover for Cardano (ADA). A golden cross will form if the 50-day SMA crosses above the 200-day SMA, or a death cross otherwise. 

    Cardano last witnessed a golden cross in November 2024, coinciding with a 300% price increase. ADA rose from $0.325 in early November 2024 to reach $1.32 on Dec. 3 of the same year, marking a 312% increase.

