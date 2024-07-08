Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for July 8

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) or XRP bounce back this week?
    Mon, 8/07/2024 - 9:49
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for July 8
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The rates of the coins keep setting new local lows, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 2.71% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the rate of BTC remains rather more bearish than bullish. However, one should pay attention to the nearest resistance level of $56,500. 

    Related
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for July 7
    Sun, 07/07/2024 - 16:50
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for July 7
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the candle closes near it or above, bulls may locally seize the initiative, which can lead to a test of the $57,000 area.

    Bitcoin is trading at $56,246 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) has followed the drop of BTC, going down by 2.58%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the price of ETH is looking more bullish than BTC. If the daily bar closes far from the support of $2,817 and with no long wick, the upward move may continue to $3,100 soon.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,984 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is not an exception to the rule, falling by 3.27%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of XRP remains bearish until it is below the $0.46 mark. Thus, the volume is low, which means bulls have not accumulated enough energy to seize the initiative.

    XRP is trading at $0.4327 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Peter Schiff Congratulates Bitcoin Whales, No Sarcasm
    Jul 8, 2024 - 9:43
    Peter Schiff Congratulates Bitcoin Whales, No Sarcasm
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Japan's MicroStrategy Metaplanet Tops up Bitcoin Holding With 42 BTC
    Jul 8, 2024 - 9:43
    Japan's MicroStrategy Metaplanet Tops up Bitcoin Holding With 42 BTC
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image This Week Is Crucial for Crypto Market: Here's Why
    Jul 8, 2024 - 9:43
    This Week Is Crucial for Crypto Market: Here's Why
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    HashKey Global Announces 3rd Lock to Earn Launch With XRADERS (XR) - Earn from 142,000 XR and 120,000 USDT
    Certo Expands Testnet to Include USDC Deposits for stUSD, its Interest-Earning Stablecoin
    CoinEx Research Released: June Crypto Recap Including Bitcoin's Range, Ethereum's ETF Buzz, and Solana's Comeback
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for July 8
    Peter Schiff Congratulates Bitcoin Whales, No Sarcasm
    Japan's MicroStrategy Metaplanet Tops up Bitcoin Holding With 42 BTC
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD