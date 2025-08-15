Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 15

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 15/08/2025 - 13:44
    Can traders expect correction from Ethereum (ETH) to $4,500 zone?
    Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 15
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls are trying to keep the rates of the coins in the green zone, however, there are some exceptions from the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 1.18% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $4,666. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 08/14/2025 - 14:03
    DOGE Price Prediction for August 14
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    However, if the daily bar closes near that mark, there is a chance to see a price blast to the $4,700-$4,750 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, none of the sides is dominating, as the price of the main altcoin is far from key levels. Bulls may start thinking about a further upward move only if the breakout of the $4,783 mark happens.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, buyers keep controlling the situation on the market. If the weekly bar closes around current prices, growth is likely to continue to the $5,000 area.

    Ethereum is trading at $4,633 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 15, 2025 - 13:42
    Shiba Inu Could Erase One Zero If This Golden Cross Pattern Is Validated
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Aug 15, 2025 - 13:00
    Major Negative Fact About Crypto Revealed By Legendary Trader Brandt
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Sogni AI Sponsors Global Hackathon Backed by 25M in SOGNI Grants
    Toobit Fortifies User Security with Strategic VerifyVASP Membership
    Ethereum-based Meme Coin Pepeto Nears Stage 10, Raises Over $6.18M in Presale, as Ethereum Eyes $10,000
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 15
    Shiba Inu Could Erase One Zero If This Golden Cross Pattern Is Validated
    Major Negative Fact About Crypto Revealed By Legendary Trader Brandt
    Show all