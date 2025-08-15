Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are trying to keep the rates of the coins in the green zone, however, there are some exceptions from the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 1.18% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $4,666.

However, if the daily bar closes near that mark, there is a chance to see a price blast to the $4,700-$4,750 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, none of the sides is dominating, as the price of the main altcoin is far from key levels. Bulls may start thinking about a further upward move only if the breakout of the $4,783 mark happens.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, buyers keep controlling the situation on the market. If the weekly bar closes around current prices, growth is likely to continue to the $5,000 area.

Ethereum is trading at $4,633 at press time.