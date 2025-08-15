Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Could Erase One Zero If This Golden Cross Pattern Is Validated

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 15/08/2025 - 13:42
    Shiba Inu in spotlight, with near golden cross switch on horizon
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Could Erase One Zero If This Golden Cross Pattern Is Validated
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has gained 0.68% in the last seven days despite lingering price volatility for the meme coin. Technical indicators signal that SHIB could overcome its price fluctuations if the looming golden cross pattern validates.

    Advertisement

    Current SHIB price trends and trading activity

    According to data, Shiba Inu’s 9-day and 26-day moving averages are likely to cross over, signaling that the meme coin is seeing more price rallies.

    Article image
    SHIB Golden Cross Setup | Source: TradingView

    A golden cross forms when the short-term moving average crosses above the long-term moving average. On the Shiba Inu chart, the setup is right on cue for this to occur, with the meme coin’s price likely to hit $0.00001330.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/08/2025 - 11:27
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Wake up With 525% Skyrocketing
    ByArman Shirinyan

    If the golden cross is confirmed for SHIB, this could trigger a massive price rally for the meme coin. Such a development could support SHIB to erase a zero from its price.

    In the last 24 hours, SHIB has climbed from a low of $0.00001265 to hit an intraday high of $0.00001363. As of press time, however, Shiba Inu was down by 4.34% at $0.00001300, per CoinMarketCap data. However, trading volume is slightly up by 1.31% at $357.47 million in the last 24 hours.

    If the golden cross is confirmed, the meme coin could soar in value as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 45.49 leaves room for growth.

    SHIB community remains optimistic on future valuation

    Analysts have attributed the price fluctuations in the ecosystem in the last 48 hours to the activities of whales

    Notably, there has been a spike in activity, with large holders engaging in massive transfers of SHIB. While the price remained stable at the time of the transfer, the current movements might have been triggered by it.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/13/2025 - 13:42
    Shiba Inu Sees 300% Increase in Big-Money Transfers Ahead of Key SHIB Price Test
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Meanwhile, Lucie, the Shiba Inu’s marketing lead, has suggested that better days are ahead for Shiba Inu. In her message to the community, Lucie hinted that the meme cryptocurrency could hit $30 billion in the near future.

    #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 15, 2025 - 13:00
    Major Negative Fact About Crypto Revealed By Legendary Trader Brandt
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Aug 15, 2025 - 12:50
    202,489,814,762 SHIB Hit Coinbase in Whales' Big Return
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Sogni AI Sponsors Global Hackathon Backed by 25M in SOGNI Grants
    Toobit Fortifies User Security with Strategic VerifyVASP Membership
    Ethereum-based Meme Coin Pepeto Nears Stage 10, Raises Over $6.18M in Presale, as Ethereum Eyes $10,000
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Could Erase One Zero If This Golden Cross Pattern Is Validated
    Major Negative Fact About Crypto Revealed By Legendary Trader Brandt
    202,489,814,762 SHIB Hit Coinbase in Whales' Big Return
    Show all