    Shiba Inu Sees 300% Increase in Big-Money Transfers Ahead of Key SHIB Price Test

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 13/08/2025 - 13:42
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) whale transfers jump 300% in just 48 hours — What's happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    On Aug. 10, the value of Shiba Inu (SHIB) transfers over $100,000 was about $18 million. By Aug. 13, it was close to $50 million, per IntoTheBlock. The surge happened quickly and without any major news announcements, and it happened when SHIB's price was pretty much flat.

    For the most part, the token's price was between $0.0000126 and $0.0000141. The only real move came late on August 12, when the SHIB price dropped to $0.00001262 before bouncing back over $0.000014 in the early hours of the next day. 

    That rebound happened at the same time as the jump in large transactions, which suggests that the drop was met with heavy buying from bigger investors rather than panic selling.

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    High-value transfers like these usually mean one of two things: coins being sent to exchanges to be sold, or coins being moved into private custody. Shiba Inu coin's price did not budge, but there was a surge in whale activity. 

    So, the second scenario seems more probable. If those funds are off exchanges, it reduces the immediate supply that can be traded, which can help keep prices supported.

    What's next for SHIB coin?

    The next few sessions will show if this activity was just a one-time thing or if it is the start of something bigger. If we keep seeing large transactions each day over about $40 million and the price can go up to between $0.0000145 and $0.000015, we will break through a ceiling that has been stopping every rally this month. 

    That could lead to a move toward $0.0000158. If it falls below $0.000013 and there are weaker on-chain flows, it could mean a short burst of internal wallet reshuffling with no follow-through in demand.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #SHIB #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
