Shiba Inu Team Issues Urgent Security Alert to SHIB Army

The broad crypto market is faced with consistent cases of malicious operations as bad operators continue to storm the space. A new fraudulent scheme targeting SHIB holders has been identified by the Shiba Inu team in a recent X post.

On August 14, the team revealed it had discovered scammers impersonating major crypto projects, including Shiba Inu, to steal funds from holders.

According to the post, scammers have been spotted exploiting expired Discord invite links to deceive crypto users and maliciously strip them of their funds.

New fraud scheme targets SHIB holders

While the SHIB community appears to be one of the major targets of the hackers, the hackers have been found reclaiming expired Discord invite links to create fake servers that look extremely similar to the official channel of Shiba Inu.

Afterward, the hackers send the fake links to holders of the mimicked crypto projects in disguise as the actual account as a trap to access their wallets.

Unsuspecting users who click the link will be required to verify their accounts by connecting their wallets under the pretense of offering rewards or airdrops.

The holders’ decision to click the malicious links and connect the wallets holding their SHIB stash offers the bad actors easy access to these wallets, giving them room to wipe the funds contained in the connected wallets.

While cybercrimes have long existed in the broad crypto space, this appears to be a new scam tactic, as it has succeeded in reaping quality amounts of crypto funds, with a good number of victims crying out on social media about their wallets being wiped out in mere minutes.

To curtail these unfortunate incidents, the SHIB team has issued a crucial warning against unofficial links that were not sourced from its official website.

Also, the team has warned its community members to always double-check invites and confirm their social reputations through verified social channels before making attempts to connect their wallets.

Furthermore, the Shibarium Trustwatch, in its post, strictly warned users never to rush into wallet connections or dApp authorizations from Discord links, urging that they pay more attention to other social media platforms instead.

Notably, consistent updates like this and a strict urgency for vigilance issued to the SHIB community members have also played crucial roles in driving the growth of the Shibarium ecosystem as it continues to bolster trust among investors.