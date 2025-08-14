DOGE Price Prediction for August 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most of the coins are going up today, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the exception to the rule, as its rate has fallen by 3.29%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is near the local support of $0.2362. If a bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, there is a high chance to see a level breakout, followed by a further correction to the $0.23 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, buyers have failed to keep the rise going after yesterday's bullish closure.

If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.21-$0.2150 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE is far from key levels. Thus, the volume has declined, which means neither bulls nor bears have enough energy to seize the initiative. In this regard, consolidation in the range of $0.21-$0.24 is the most likely scenario.

DOGE is trading at $0.2240 at press time.