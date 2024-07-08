Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Among Top Crypto Laggards as Market Sees Severe Downturn

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are the biggest market laggards alongside Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
    Mon, 8/07/2024 - 5:17
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Among Top Crypto Laggards as Market Sees Severe Downturn
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The cryptocurrency market recently experienced yet another sharp downturn, with all major altcoins trading in the red. 

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), the two leading meme cryptocurrencies, are among the biggest laggards in the top 20 alongside Bitcoin Cash (BCH). All of these coins are down more than 5% over the past 24 hours.  

    Last week, Mt. Gox, the failed cryptocurrency exchange that declared bankruptcy following a devastating hack in 2014, started repaying victims in Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.  

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Among Top Crypto Laggards as Market Sees Severe Downturn
    Enormous Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback, Bitcoin (BTC) at $58,000, but Don't Celebrate Too Early, Ethereum Below $3,000 Again
    German Government Can’t Stop Selling Bitcoin
    Ripple CTO Shuts Down XRP Community Price Speculations

    The exchange, which was launched by Ripple co-founder Jed McCaleb all the way back in 2010, has emerged as the main bearish headwind for the battered crypto market. 

    Related
    Wed, 07/03/2024 - 14:34
    Schiff: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Poised to Break Down
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The market anticipates sustained selling pressure, which is why the largest cryptocurrency is in the red once again. 

    On top of that, the cryptocurrency market has been hit by relentless selling of confiscated Bitcoin owned by the German government

    The cryptocurrency market is not all doom and gloom despite increasingly bearish sentiment. According to Bloomberg, options market Deribit believes that the recent price correction is merely a bump in the road. The market consensus appears to be that the cryptocurrency will still be able to hit the much-coveted $100,000.  

    Related
    Fri, 07/05/2024 - 05:19
    Bitcoin Bloodbath: Key Reason Why BTC Is Getting Annihilated
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Commodity trader Peter Brandt recently spotted a Bitcoin buy signal while predicting that the leading cryptocurrency could end up peaking in August 2025.

    Caroline Mauron of Orbit Markets told Bloomberg that the upcoming inflation data will provide traders with clues about the Fed's future rate cut decisions. A looser monetary policy would likely push crypto prices higher. 

    At press time, the largest cryptocurrency is trading at $55,589 after collapsing below the $54,000 level last week. 

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Enormous Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback, Bitcoin (BTC) at $58,000, but Don't Celebrate Too Early, Ethereum Below $3,000 Again
    Jul 8, 2024 - 5:23
    Enormous Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback, Bitcoin (BTC) at $58,000, but Don't Celebrate Too Early, Ethereum Below $3,000 Again
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image German Government Can’t Stop Selling Bitcoin
    Jul 8, 2024 - 5:23
    German Government Can’t Stop Selling Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for July 7
    Jul 8, 2024 - 5:23
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for July 7
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CoinEx Research Released: June Crypto Recap Including Bitcoin's Range, Ethereum's ETF Buzz, and Solana's Comeback
    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2024 partners with Fortune Magazine Türkiye
    $DOP Announces Listing on 7 Exchanges including BYBIT, Kucoin, Gate.io, and Bitfinex
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Among Top Crypto Laggards as Market Sees Severe Downturn
    Enormous Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback, Bitcoin (BTC) at $58,000, but Don't Celebrate Too Early, Ethereum Below $3,000 Again
    German Government Can’t Stop Selling Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD