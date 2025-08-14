Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Breaking: Bessent Says US Might Buy More Bitcoin

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 14/08/2025 - 19:59
    U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has walked back his earlier statement that ruled out future Bitcoin purchases
    Advertisement
    Breaking: Bessent Says US Might Buy More Bitcoin
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has stated that the U.S. might buy more Bitcoin, walking back his earlier comment that contributed to a recent crypto market correction.

    The contradictory social media post has puzzled some members of the cryptocurrency community. 

    More BTC purchases? 

    As reported by U.Today, Bessent ruled out making additional BTC purchases on top of the forfeited coins that the U.S. government already holds.

    Advertisement

    The comment, which was made during a wide-ranging interview with Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo, dismayed many members of the community since Bessent seemingly shut the door on possible Bitcoin buys.  

    In his latest post on X, however, he claims that the U.S. Treasury is actually committed to finding "budget-neutral" pathways for acquiring more coins, which echoes the comments that he made back in March.   

    As reported by U.Today, Bloomberg previously estimated that there was a 30% chance of the U.S. actually buying Bitcoin in 2025. The funds for such purchases could potentially come from the Exchange Stabilization Fund (ESF).

    Volatility makes a comeback 

    Bitcoin is currently trading at $118,156 following Bessent's most recent social media post. Earlier this Thursday, it reached an intraday low of $117,201 after hitting a new all-time high of $124,517 on the Bitstamp exchange.   

    Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of business intelligence firm Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), has already brushed off Bitcoin's most recent plunge with a succinct social media post. 

    Unfazed by the recent correction, Saylor claims that "volatility is the gift to the faithful."     

    #Bitcoin News #Scott Bessent #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 14, 2025 - 19:29
    Bitcoin (BTC) Sell Volume Hits $3.13 Billion in One Hour: What's Happening?
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Crypto News Digest
    Aug 14, 2025 - 18:13
    XRP Breakout to $3.60 Still Possible, Ethereum Could Hit $25,000 by 2028, Bitcoin to $1 Million, Surpassing Gold — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    QF Network Confirms Q4 2025 Mainnet Launch to Redefine Layer-1 Blockchain Performance
    Toobit Celebrates Punchimals ($PUNCHI) Launch with Sold-Out Presale and a $10,000 Trading Carnival
    Sapien Brings Millions of Minds Onchain to Train AI
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Breaking: Bessent Says US Might Buy More Bitcoin
    Bitcoin (BTC) Sell Volume Hits $3.13 Billion in One Hour: What's Happening?
    XRP Breakout to $3.60 Still Possible, Ethereum Could Hit $25,000 by 2028, Bitcoin to $1 Million, Surpassing Gold — Crypto News Digest
    Show all