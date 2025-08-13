$247,764,368 in Ethereum to Disappear Once $5,000 ETH Becomes Reality

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum’s next big move could be more than just breaking a round number, as it may set off a massive short squeeze worth nearly a quarter of a billion dollars. According to CoinGlass data, if ETH climbs past $5,100, approximately 52,430 ETH in short positions on Hyperliquid — worth about $247,764,368 at current prices — would be liquidated instantly.

Currently, ETH is trading near $4,718, meaning the trigger point is close. The liquidation map shows a dense cluster of short positions with liquidations between $5,000 and $5,120, like a wall of dominoes ready to fall.

Once that line is crossed, the forced closing of those shorts would result in automatic buy orders flooding the market and potentially adding fuel to an already impressive rally.

On the chart, Ethereum has been performing exceptionally well. It is up nearly 10% in the past week, adding over $400 per coin and breaking through levels that held it back earlier this year, with the $4,900-$5,000 range in sight and minimal technical resistance before that liquidation zone — and that is exactly why it is getting so much attention.

Fuel to Ethereum (ETH) price

Short positions of this size can trigger a chain reaction. The amount of $5,000 is a psychological level, but risk lies above it. ETH may surge past expectations, reaching unprecedented heights not seen since 2021.

For now, the market is watching the gap close day by day. A $300 push from here could determine whether ETH moves higher slowly or quickly breaks through resistance, leaving the short side struggling to keep up.