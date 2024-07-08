Chainlink Whales Acquire $76 Million in LINK - What's Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

It appears that whales have turned bullish on Chainlink (LINK). They have been buying the dips after the recent crypto market crash. Per renowned crypto analyst Ali Martinez, crypto whales have bought over 6.2 million LINK coins over the last week.

This latest LINK acquisition is estimated to be worth around $76.88 million, per the current price level. It is a notable development for the coin as it comes amid the recent crash on the broader market . Notably, the LINK price has crashed 17.17% in the last 30 days.

However, whales took advantage of this market slump. They have been aggressively buying LINK tokens at lower price levels. This surge in whale activity for Chainlink shows that these traders are anticipating a price rebound from the coin in the near future.

LINK price eyes rebound

Amid this rising whale activity, the LINK price has also shown some strength today. After the crypto crash last week, the Chainlink price is up 3.99% today. It is currently trading at $13.38, per the latest data from CoinMarketCap . This price surge shows that LINK is eyeing a major rebound after getting support from whales.

In addition to price, the trading volume of LINK has surged 43.8% to $359.37 million. This is another positive sign for the coin, as it shows that it may achieve further price gains from this point. The rising trading volume is showing investors’ growing interest in Chainlink.