Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Breakout to $3.60 Still Possible, Ethereum Could Hit $25,000 by 2028, Bitcoin to $1 Million, Surpassing Gold — Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Thu, 14/08/2025 - 18:13
    Crypto market today: key points. XRP has probably completed a major bullish retest. Ethereum price prediction raised to $25,000. Mike Novogratz predicts $1 million Bitcoin.
    Advertisement
    XRP Breakout to $3.60 Still Possible, Ethereum Could Hit $25,000 by 2028, Bitcoin to $1 Million, Surpassing Gold — Crypto News Digest
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    XRP completes bullish retest

    Analyst suggests XRP has finally completed a major bullish retest.

    • Price analyses. XRP has completed a key bullish retest after reclaiming $3.27 resistance.

    The crypto market experienced a positive price action on August 13, and XRP has had its share of the market bull run.  Amid the positive price movement witnessed today, crypto analyst Ali Martinez has predicted a potential breakout for the asset in a recent X post. 

    Following the mixed price actions experienced over the past day, the analyst revealed that XRP has completed a key bullish retest, fueling hopes among traders for a potential breakout in the price of the cryptocurrency. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP Breakout to $3.60 Still Possible, Ethereum Could Hit $25,000 by 2028, Bitcoin to $1 Million, Surpassing Gold — Crypto News Digest
    Shiba Inu Dev Issues Major Clarification for SHIB Community: Details
    Bitcoin Price Collapses After Bessent's Most Recent Statement
    Ripple CTO: Crypto Tent Is Getting Bigger

    In his post, Ali shared a technical analysis showcasing XRP’s price movement on August 13, which saw it successfully reclaiming the key resistance level at $3.27. While this signals renewed upward momentum, it has ignited optimism among its retail and institutional investors. 

    Advertisement
    • Next move. Price breakout projections at $3.37, $3.51, and $3.60.

    With the past days seeing XRP consolidate in a downward trajectory, the notable surge it witnessed today suggests something big is coming. The chart showcased by the analyst suggests that XRP is now ready to reclaim its $3.60 breakout. 

    Although XRP has traded around $3.2 for the most part of the day, the chart shows projections pointing toward the next major resistance at $3.37. This potential surge is expected to extend toward $3.51 and eventually reach the $3.60 mark if the current bullish momentum persists.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/13/2025 - 18:50
    XRP Breakout to $3.60 Still Possible, How Soon?
    ByCaroline Amosun

    Standard Chartered boosts Ethereum price targets

    Ethereum price prediction raised to $25,000.

    • New targets. $7,500 by end-2025 (up from $4,000), $25,000 by end-2028 (up from $7,500).

    Standard Chartered has upped its Ethereum price targets, according to Walter Bloomberg, setting a new projection of $7,500 for the end of 2025, up from $4,000, and lifting its 2028 year-end forecast from $7,500 to $25,000. 

    • Corporate demand. Planned reserves total $30.4B ETH vs. $7.59B currently held.

    The reasoning  for the new outlook may be in recently disclosed corporate reserve accumulation plans. Combined targets from several of these companies total $30.4 billion in ETH, compared with $7.59 billion that has already been held. Bitmine is the biggest planned allocation at $22 billion, aiming for about 5% of the total ETH supply. 

    Other companies, like SharpLink Gaming, BTCS Inc., The Ether Machine, Bit Digital and GameSquare, have set smaller but still notable targets. 

    • Bank view. Stronger network fundamentals could fuel long-term growth.

    Previously, Standard Chartered highlighted multiple times that Ethereum's role in tokenization pilots, stablecoin settlement and layer-2 scaling is growing, and they are also pointing to upcoming staking liquidity improvements and developments in institutional custody. The bank says these factors could make the network stronger and help it grow over time.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/13/2025 - 10:04
    Ethereum (ETH) Could Hit $25,000 by 2028, Predicts Standard Chartered
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Mike Novogratz predicts $1 million Bitcoin 

    The CEO of Galaxy Digital shares new bold BTC forecast. 

    • BTC price prediction: Bitcoin could hit $1 million, but only if the U.S. keeps excessive money printing and overspending.

    Mike Novogratz, a former Goldman Sachs partner, and the founder of Galaxy Digital, took part in the Coin Stories podcast hosted by Natalie Brunel recently. In it, Novogratz shared his take on the prospects of Bitcoin reaching $1,000,000 in the future. However, he warned that if Bitcoin does get to $1 million, things will certainly turn bad for the U.S.

    • Warning. Such a rise would mean U.S. dollar is fully debased and economy ruined.

    Novogratz agreed with the podcast host that there is a strong probability that Bitcoin will eventually reach $1 million. However, he said that this would only be possible if the U.S. government continues printing money, as it keeps spending more than it can afford and the U.S. national debt continues to grow rapidly. 

    In this case, Novogratz believes, the U.S. dollar will be completely debased and the economy will be ruined like it has happened to some poor countries suffering from hyperinflation. He told the host that nobody would want to live in such a country. Therefore, he would prefer a lower Bitcoin price but the U.S. with a stable and high-performing economy.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/13/2025 - 11:13
    Bitcoin to $1 Million, Surpassing Gold, Mike Novogratz Predicts But Here’s Big Catch
    ByYuri Molchan

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Mike Novogratz #Galaxy Digital
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 14, 2025 - 17:03
    Fidelity Identifies Peculiar Thing About Bitcoin Rally
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 14, 2025 - 15:45
    Shiba Inu Open Interest Faces 11,350,000,000,000 SHIB Twist
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    QF Network Confirms Q4 2025 Mainnet Launch to Redefine Layer-1 Blockchain Performance
    Toobit Celebrates Punchimals ($PUNCHI) Launch with Sold-Out Presale and a $10,000 Trading Carnival
    Sapien Brings Millions of Minds Onchain to Train AI
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Breakout to $3.60 Still Possible, Ethereum Could Hit $25,000 by 2028, Bitcoin to $1 Million, Surpassing Gold — Crypto News Digest
    Fidelity Identifies Peculiar Thing About Bitcoin Rally
    Shiba Inu Open Interest Faces 11,350,000,000,000 SHIB Twist
    Show all