Bitcoin Recognized As Treasury Reserve Asset in US: Saylor

Michael Saylor, the co-founder and executive chairman of the Bitcoin-stacking firm Strategy, has taken to his official X account to spread the word about the US government finally recognising Bitcoin as a treasury asset.

Saylor reposted a Bitcoin statement made by the US Treasury secretary, adding his comment to that message. That US Treasury secretary’s message has triggered a wide and contradictory reaction in the BTC community.

Saylor happy about Bitcoin's recognition

Michael Saylor shared his take on the announcement made by the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, that the US government is finally acknowledging Bitcoin as a reserve asset and will begin to create the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, which the US president established in March when he signed the executive order related to that.

Bessent once again confirmed that the US Treasury intends to find budget-neutral ways to accumulate more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, which is going to start from the 200,000 BTC already held by the US government.

He reminded the community about Trump’s promise to turn the United States into the “Bitcoin superpower of the world.”

Saylor commented on that tweet, summarizing it in a single line: “The US is now recognizing Bitcoin as a Treasury Reserve Asset.”

However, previously, Besset told CNBC that the US government was not planning to actually buy any new Bitcoin.

Satoshi ally Back comments on BTC decision

The cypherpunk legend Adam Back, whose invention, Hashcash, was mentioned in the Bitcoin whitepaper and served as a basis for the Proof-of-Work system, commented on both statements made by the Treasury secretary.

First, he called the phrase about the US government not buying any more Bitcoin a mis-speak. Then he just thanked them for “cheap Sats”, stating that perhaps the statement about “budget-neutral ways to buy Bitcoin” was a way to justify overspending: “ike "it's ok it's budget neutral the money we spent, we saved elsewhere". otherwise you get people griping about how many hospitals it could've built etc.”

However, some believed the second statement was truer than the first one. Among them is Anthony Pompliano, the CEO of the ProCap Financial Bitcoin treasury company.