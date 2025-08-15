Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Recognized As Treasury Reserve Asset in US: Saylor

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 15/08/2025 - 9:34
    Michael Saylor celebrates US government finally giving grand official recognition to Bitcoin
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Recognized As Treasury Reserve Asset in US: Saylor
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor, the co-founder and executive chairman of the Bitcoin-stacking firm Strategy, has taken to his official X account to spread the word about the US government finally recognising Bitcoin as a treasury asset.

    Saylor reposted a Bitcoin statement made by the US Treasury secretary, adding his comment to that message. That US Treasury secretary’s message has triggered a wide and contradictory reaction in the BTC community.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/15/2025 - 08:10
    ETH/BTC Could Crash to 0.03 or Lower: Samson Mow
    ByYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Recognized As Treasury Reserve Asset in US: Saylor
    Coinbase: Altcoin Season Is Coming
    Schiff: Tokenized Gold Will Eat Bitcoin's Lunch
    Ethereum (ETH) : First Time Since 2021, Solana (SOL) Can Hit $300 Next, Bitcoin's (BTC) Golden Ticket

    Saylor happy about Bitcoin's recognition

    Michael Saylor shared his take on the announcement made by the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, that the US government is finally acknowledging Bitcoin as a reserve asset and will begin to create the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, which the US president established in March when he signed the executive order related to that.

    Advertisement

    Bessent once again confirmed that the US Treasury intends to find budget-neutral ways to accumulate more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, which is going to start from the 200,000 BTC already held by the US government.

    He reminded the community about Trump’s promise to turn the United States into the “Bitcoin superpower of the world.”

    Saylor commented on that tweet, summarizing it in a single line: “The US is now recognizing Bitcoin as a Treasury Reserve Asset.”

    However, previously, Besset told CNBC that the US government was not planning to actually buy any new Bitcoin.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 08/14/2025 - 19:59
    Breaking: Bessent Says US Might Buy More Bitcoin
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Satoshi ally Back comments on BTC decision

    The cypherpunk legend Adam Back, whose invention, Hashcash, was mentioned in the Bitcoin whitepaper and served as a basis for the Proof-of-Work system, commented on both statements made by the Treasury secretary.

    First, he called the phrase about the US government not buying any more Bitcoin a mis-speak. Then he just thanked them for “cheap Sats”, stating that perhaps the statement about “budget-neutral ways to buy Bitcoin” was a way to justify overspending: “ike "it's ok it's budget neutral the money we spent, we saved elsewhere". otherwise you get people griping about how many hospitals it could've built etc.”

    However, some believed the second statement was truer than the first one. Among them is Anthony Pompliano, the CEO of the ProCap Financial Bitcoin treasury company.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Strategic Bitcoin Reserve
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 15, 2025 - 9:09
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bleeds Out: 11% Crash in as Liquidations Skyrocket
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Aug 15, 2025 - 8:10
    ETH/BTC Could Crash to 0.03 or Lower: Samson Mow
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    CISO Philippines 2025: Uniting the Nation’s Cybersecurity Leaders in a High-Stakes Year
    Mawari Partners with Caldera to Launch Mawari Network, Enabling Real-Time Streaming of Immersive, AI-Powered Experiences Globally
    QF Network Confirms Q4 2025 Mainnet Launch to Redefine Layer-1 Blockchain Performance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Recognized As Treasury Reserve Asset in US: Saylor
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bleeds Out: 11% Crash in as Liquidations Skyrocket
    ETH/BTC Could Crash to 0.03 or Lower: Samson Mow
    Show all