Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP: Worst Time for Price Reversal Is Now

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 13/08/2025 - 12:36
    XRP's reversal at around current price levels would cause serious issues
    Advertisement
    XRP: Worst Time for Price Reversal Is Now
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    On the daily price chart, the token is forming a symmetrical triangle that has narrowed to its final stages, while XRP is currently testing the possibility of a volatility-fueled breakout. That the asset is pushing toward the upper boundary of the formation and trading in the green today suggests that a bullish breakout may be on the horizon

    Breakout not enough

    Although momentum and volume are what really dictates the breakout direction, a symmetrical triangle is usually considered a continuation pattern, rather than a directional one. XRP is in an upward trend, which could be a sign that momentum will continue after the breakout.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Right before or during an attempted breakout, XRP would be at its most vulnerable if it were to reverse significantly right now. By trapping late buyers and possibly starting stop-loss cascades that could hasten a decline, such a move would invalidate the bullish structure. A symmetrical triangle breakout requires a spike in volume right at the breakout point in order to generate the type of volatility expansion traders anticipate. 

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum (ETH) Could Hit $25,000 by 2028, Predicts Standard Chartered
    $7 Million Worth of BTC Drained in Satoshi Token Price Manipulation Exploit
    Failed Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout: Critical, XRP Symmetrical Triangle Explosion? Ethereum (ETH) Dominance Brings $5,000
    Bitcoiners Slam ETH Uberbull Tom Lee for Fundraising with BTC Logo

    What can save it

    Price acceleration is driven by volume, which reflects the real participation driving the movement. Compared to the spike periods we saw during the earlier phases of XRP's rally, the current volume levels are still rather muted. Because of this, there is a risk that the move will not gain traction even if the price breaks above the upper trendline without a corresponding volume surge.

    Advertisement

    Strong volume on the breakout could start a new bullish leg for XRP and draw swing buyers and momentum traders. On the other hand, a corrective phase may begin with a weak-volume breakout or an abrupt reversal from current levels.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Aug 13, 2025 - 12:02
    XRP Price Prediction for August 13
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Aug 13, 2025 - 11:53
    Michael Saylor Unveils Key Numbers Behind Bitcoin Strategy
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ika Core Contributor dWallet Labs Reveals REFHE: First FHE Scheme That Works Like a Real CPU
    Ethereum-Based Meme Coin ‘Pepeto’ Nears Stage 9, Raises Over $6.09M in Presale
    Grow London, London Stock Exchange & The Global City partner with London FinTech Summit to connect global finance capitals and drive cross-border collaboration
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP: Worst Time for Price Reversal Is Now
    XRP Price Prediction for August 13
    Michael Saylor Unveils Key Numbers Behind Bitcoin Strategy
    Show all