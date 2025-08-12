Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for August 12

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 12/08/2025 - 15:46
    When should traders expect blast from SHIB?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is slightly turning back to the red, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has fallen by 0.71% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is looking bullish as it is approaching the resistance of $0.00001322. 

    If a breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.00001350 area.

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the meme coin has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar low. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.00001350-$0.000014 range.

    From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation on the market. The volume is going down, which means traders are unlikely to witness increased volatility shortly.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001323 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
