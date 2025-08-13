Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Could Hit $25,000 by 2028, Predicts Standard Chartered

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 13/08/2025 - 10:04
    Ethereum price prediction raised to $25,000 as major bank revises ETH price
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Standard Chartered has upped its Ethereum price targets, according to Walter Bloomberg, setting a new projection of $7,500 for the end of 2025, up from $4,000, and lifting its 2028 year-end forecast from $7,500 to $25,000.

    The reasoning  for the new outlook may be in recently disclosed corporate reserve accumulation plans. Combined targets from several of these companies total $30.4 billion in ETH, compared with $7.59 billion that has already been held. Bitmine is the biggest planned allocation at $22 billion, aiming for about 5% of the total ETH supply.

    Other companies, like SharpLink Gaming, BTCS Inc., The Ether Machine, Bit Digital and GameSquare, have set smaller but still notable targets.

    Previously, Standard Chartered not once highlighted that Ethereum's role in tokenization pilots, stablecoin settlement and layer-2 scaling is growing, and they are also pointing to upcoming staking liquidity improvements and developments in institutional custody. The bank says these factors could make the network stronger and help it grow over time.

    What's with Ethereum (ETH) price?

    Ethereum is trading at around $4,636 right now, which is a 7.95% increase from the previous day and almost a 28% rise over the last week. It has a market capitalization of about $560 billion, and its daily trading volumes are close to $64 billion.

    Recent corporate mania has pushed ETH back to price levels we last saw in late 2021, and the chart shows that the next area of potential resistance is at $4,800.

    At $25,000, Ethereum's market capitalization would exceed $3 trillion based on current supply levels. But to get there, we would need to see a lot more money coming in, and that is not the case right now.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ethereum News
