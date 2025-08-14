Crypto Exchange Gate Introduces Gate Alpha Point System: Review

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Gate, a global cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, introduces a major upgrade to Gate Alpha, a platform for early-stage token trading.

With the Gate Alpha Point System, traders are encouraged to join a new credential system for all major community activities, including token generation events (TGEs), Gate Alpha airdrops, time-limited campaigns and so on. Gate Alpha rolled out nine points airdrop campaigns in August, with cumulative rewards per account climbing to 340 USDT — underscoring the platform’s aggressive push to engage traders through incentive-driven growth.

In this review, we will go through the basics of the Gate Alpha Point System, its opportunities and participation rules.

Gate Alpha Point System: Quick overview

Introduced in late July 2025, Gate Alpha Point System is set to unlock new opportunities for the Gate Alpha community.

Gate Alpha Point System is a principle of traders ranking on Gate Alpha, an early-stage token module of tier-1 crypto exchange Gate.



Based on the net value of deposits and trading volume, Alpha Points are designed to boost community engagement and make rewards distribution more democratic and inclusive.



The Alpha Points are distributed daily; for every 2 USDT in equivalent spent for tokens listed on Gate Alpha, a trader is rewarded with 1 Alpha Point.



Deposit bonuses as well as special time-limited rewards campaigns are also available for Gate Alpha community members.



Gate Alpha Point System is essential for participation in token generation events on Gate, airdrops and rewards incentives.

Simply put, Gate Alpha Points should be considered a ranking system essential for proportionally rewarding active traders within community-driven campaigns.

Introducing Gate, go-to cryptocurrency exchange platform

Launched in 2013, Gate is one of the longest-running and most established centralized cryptocurrency exchanges globally. It is designed for secure, fast and straightforward cryptocurrency trading on spot pairs and futures contracts.

Its high-performance trading dashboards with deep liquidity provide traders with exposure to 3,500+ trading pairs and 600+ derivative contracts.

Gate was the first exchange to reach a 100% reserves ratio to prove its solvency and stability. Gate Group operates in 100% compliant ways in Malta, Italy, Australia, Lithuania, Dubai DMCC and the Bahamas. Gate trading, staking and earning toolsets for individuals are accompanied with industry-leading B2B services for institutions interested in accepting crypto.

What is Gate Alpha?

Launched in May 2025, Gate Alpha is Gate’s innovative on-chain trading platform that combines the security of self-custody with the convenience and user experience of a centralized exchange. Supporting major public chains—including Solana, BSC, Base, Ethereum, and World—Gate Alpha enables seamless cross-chain token trading through its contract address search feature. Users can trade across all supported chains without bridging or switching wallets; simply enter a contract address to search and trade, making Gate Alpha a one-stop solution that meets the core needs of on-chain traders.

Thanks to unique tech architecture, Gate Alpha users can purchase mainstream and new-gen cryptocurrencies on Ethereum, Solana, BNB Smart Chain and Base with just one click using U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin, without the need to switch wallets or authorize multiple times.

🎉 Exclusive for New Users: Gate Alpha First Trade Campaign Is Live!

Celebrate the launch of the Alpha Points System by sharing a $60,000 prize pool 🎁



💰 Reward 1: Complete your first Alpha trade & claim up to 5 USDT



As an advanced Web3-native platform, Gate Alpha allows its users to trade the new and experimental cryptocurrencies with the highest upsides, unavailable on large centralized exchanges.

What is Gate Alpha Point System and how to benefit from it?

Gate Alpha Point System is a novel customer ranking instrument by Gate Alpha, an on-chain trading platform of Gate ecosystem. With Gate Alpha Points, traders can get exposure to limited opportunities with early-stage tokens.

Gate Alpha Point System: Basics

Active since late July 2025, Gate Alpha Point System is a mechanism of credentials used to encourage users of Gate Alpha to take part in various activities on the platform in a gamified manner.

Basically, it serves two purposes. First, Gate Alpha Point System is designed to reward the most active traders and ecosystem participants with extra bonuses in the form of in-app points. With Gate Alpha Points, the most active and motivated users can invest in cryptocurrencies with limited access. Thus, by participating in the program, Gate Alpha users can obtain previously unseen instruments trading exactly like they used to.

This combination of principles positions Gate Alpha Point System as an inclusive, transparent, democratic and rewarding community engagement gadget. Thanks to a straightforward design and high accessibility, it is set to advance the trading experience for various cohorts of new and existing Gate Alpha users.

Gate Alpha Point System: Opportunities

Largely, Gate Alpha Point System allows Gate Alpha traders to take part in community activities on the platform, including, but not limited to, token generation events (TGEs), airdrops and time-limited rewards initiatives.

Token Generation Events (TGEs): Once this or that token launches on Gate Alpha, participants in the points program might get privileged allocations and, therefore, obtain new tokens with notable upside.

Airdrops: While the early-stage projects airdrop their tokens to cryptocurrency owners in order to increase visibility and audience, earning Gate Alpha Points increases the potential rewards for this or that holder.

Time-Limited incentives: Periodically, cryptocurrency projects with tokens launch incentives to boost community engagement — rewards for purchasing tokens or trading activity, lucky draws, raffles and so on. Gate Alpha Points also unlock the opportunity to join such activities with bonuses.

Besides that, Gate Alpha will rely on points-based credential systems for its further campaigns and community initiatives.

Gate Alpha Point System: Rules

To calculate exact token balance, Gate Alpha converts the qualified assets held by users (including the tokens listed in the spot market and Alpha district assets) into USD market value daily, serving as the basis for the balance points of that day.

Tokens not listed on Gate or not entering the Alpha display area — tokens not supported for trading on the internal market — are not included in the calculation.

Transaction Volume Points: Basic points — Transaction Volume Points — are accrued proportionally to users' deposits. Only the “buy” transaction amount of users in the Alpha Selection area on the Gate platform is counted; selling transactions and internal market data are not included. The first purchase of at least 2 USDT per day can earn 1 point. For every doubling of the purchase amount, a user can earn an additional 1 point: buying 4 USDT gives 2 points, buying 8 USDT gives 3 points and so on.

Special bonus activity: Gate Alpha will periodically hold trading incentive activities for designated tokens, during which participating in specific token trades can earn additional points. Please refer to the activity announcement for details.

The snapshot for balances and activities is taken daily at 07:59:59 (UTC+8). Before 2:00 p.m. on the same day, the system will update the total points for the past 15 days.

For instance, if a user completes a transaction before 07:59:59 on April 23, this record will be counted toward April 22; if it is later than this time, it will belong to April 23.

Gate Alpha Point System: Sample

For instance, the airdrop of Hyperion (RION), one of the most anticipated new coins on Aptos, made the headlines in early August 2025. Here’s how its rules apply to the Gate Alpha Point System.

Event Time Eligibility Threshold Airdrop Amount Distribution Time Aug. 1, 2025, 8:00 p.m.-Aug. 2, 2025, 8:00 p.m. (UTC+8) 65 Alpha Points minimum 66 Hyperion (RION) Within one hour after successful claim

The team of Gate Alpha highlights that all airdrops require users to actively claim within a specified time frame. The failure to do so is considered as forfeiting the qualification, and there will be no reissue.

Bonus: How to check your Gate Alpha Points

To make the system as transparent and newbie-friendly as possible, Gate Alpha team offers three ways to check their Alpha Points balance online.

The points viewing page can be accessed through the following methods:

Method 1: App sidebar → Click on Alpha Points button.

button. Method 2: Top right corner of the order panel → Click on Alpha Points button.

button. Method 3: App homepage search bar → Enter Alpha Points request → Click to enter.

The points page not only displays current total points with the latest updates but also allows clients to view daily details, historical activity records and the airdrop redemption entry.

The only thing Gate Alpha teams want potential applicants to know is that Alpha points are supported in Gate App version 7.14.0 and above.

Wrapping up

Introduced by Gate’s on-chain trading platform Gate Alpha, Gate Alpha Points represent a system of user credentials essential for boosting community engagement in a gamified manner. Gate Alpha Points are distributed among traders proportionally to the net amount of deposits and trading activity. Snapshots are taken daily to avoid any sort of abuse. For every 2 USDT, an applicable user gets 1 Alpha Point on their balance.

These points are used to rank traders for participation in token generation events (TGEs), airdrops, time-limited incentives and other gamified community initiatives by the teams having their tokens available at Gate Alpha platform.

Gate Alpha combines rapid token listings, broad market coverage, and a streamlined user experience to deliver a fast, secure, and engaging on-chain trading ecosystem. Listing trending tokens almost in real time—from major public chains to emerging projects on platforms like Pump.fun and Bonk.fun—it allows users to trade instantly with just a Gate account and USDT. An automated points system adds long-term rewards to every transaction. With ongoing expansion of quality listings and activities, Gate Alpha is poised to be the essential bridge between on-chain opportunities and user assets.