    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for July 7

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can bulls restore price of Solana (SOL) to $150 next week?
    Sun, 7/07/2024 - 17:46
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls have failed to seize the initiative on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SOL/USD

    The price of Solana (SOL) has dropped by 2% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL has broken the local support level of $138.06. While the price is below that mark, sellers remain more powerful than buyers. In this case, the correction may continue to the $134 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, bears could not maintain the growth after yesterday's bullish bar closure. If the candle closes around the current prices, there is a chance of an ongoing decline to the $120 area the upcoming week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is less bearish. The rate of SOL is far from the key levels, which means neither side is dominating.

    Respectively, sideways trading in the wide range of $120-$150 is the more likely scenario.

    SOL is trading at $136 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

