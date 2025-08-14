Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Hits $1, But Bulls Meet Unexpected Surprise

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 14/08/2025 - 15:33
    Cardano reached $1.01, last seen in March this year
    Advertisement
    Cardano Hits $1, But Bulls Meet Unexpected Surprise
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano, the 10th largest cryptocurrency, saw a sharp surge in the early Thursday session, skyrocketing as much as 16% to reach $1.01. The last time it reached this level was in March 2025, when it skyrocketed following the initial announcement of a crypto strategic reserve.

    Advertisement

    The surge coincides with the appearance of a golden cross pattern on Cardano's daily chart, which happens when the 50-day SMA crosses above the 200-day SMA and is the first of its kind this year.

    Article image
    ADA/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Cardano's last golden cross pattern was in November 2024, which saw the ADA price rise nearly 300% after.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu Dev Issues Major Clarification for SHIB Community: Details
    Bitcoin Price Collapses After Bessent's Most Recent Statement
    Ripple CTO: Crypto Tent Is Getting Bigger
    Bitcoin Now Bigger Than Alphabet After Hitting New ATH

    Cardano has increased since the Aug. 2 low of $0.684, exceeding the 50-day SMA and 200-day SMA, which accelerated bullish momentum.

    Advertisement

    Bulls meet unexpected surprise

    Cardano accelerated its rally from the Aug. 12 low of $0.765, reaching the much anticipated $1 mark, but bulls were met with a surprise. Cardano met a sell-off at the $1 level, leading it to sharply turn lower amid profit-taking and as investors weighed macroeconomic uncertainty.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/13/2025 - 14:35
    Cardano to $1.50? Half-Day Chart Predicts Imminent Breakout
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The July PPI rose 0.9% month-over-month and 3.3% year-over-year, both well exceeding predictions, lowering prospects for near-term Fed rate cuts. Fresh labor market data provided no relief, with initial jobless claims for the week ending Aug. 9 at 224,000, slightly lower than the projected 228,000, and continuing claims at 1.95 million. 

    Bitcoin and Ethereum fell, sending crypto markets sharply lower subsequently. Cardano likewise dipped, posting three red hourly candles in recent hours.

    Around press time, ADA was still retaining daily gains, up 4.33% in the last 24 hours to $0.923 and up 21% weekly.

    #Cardano News #Cardano Price Prediction #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 14, 2025 - 15:45
    Shiba Inu Open Interest Faces 11,350,000,000,000 SHIB Twist
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Aug 14, 2025 - 15:39
    Shiba Inu Dev Issues Major Clarification for SHIB Community: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    QF Network Confirms Q4 2025 Mainnet Launch to Redefine Layer-1 Blockchain Performance
    Toobit Celebrates Punchimals ($PUNCHI) Launch with Sold-Out Presale and a $10,000 Trading Carnival
    Sapien Brings Millions of Minds Onchain to Train AI
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Open Interest Faces 11,350,000,000,000 SHIB Twist
    Shiba Inu Dev Issues Major Clarification for SHIB Community: Details
    Cardano Hits $1, But Bulls Meet Unexpected Surprise
    Show all