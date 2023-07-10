XRP Could Be on Edge of Massive Run, Investors Turn to SHIB Ahead of Shibarium Launch, Mike Novogratz Urges Buying BTC After This Revelation: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Let's see what the weekend has brought in terms of crypto news with U.Today's top three news stories.

XRP: On edge of massive run? Key price marks

Several factors suggest that XRP may be on the verge of a significant run. First, XRP's chart shows a falling wedge pattern, a technical formation typically considered bullish. If the asset's price breaks out above the wedge's upper trend line, it may experience a major upsurge. Second, the trading volume has been descending alongside the falling price. This signals a decrease in selling pressure and could be the start of a trend reversal. Lower volume during a downtrend is frequently interpreted as a positive sign, as it shows reduced interest in selling the asset at current price levels. This declining selling interest could tip the scales in favor of buyers and cause a price increase.

Investors turn to SHIB ahead of Shibarium launch in August

As has been recently noticed by crypto market analyst Metaquant, there has been a rotation into SHIB and SHIB-related tokens such as BONE, LEASH, WOOF and PAW, with all of them being among the top gainers on the crypto market. Notably, SHIB, BONE and LEASH are all performing positively, with significant gains recorded. This comes as a result of investors shifting their attention and resources toward SHIB in anticipation of the Shibarium blockchain launch. According to SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama, the launch is scheduled to happen this August, after a Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto. Shibarium will use SHIB tokens and their derivatives, like BONE, TREAT and LEASH, for applications built on the blockchain.

Bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz urges buying BTC after this revelation