Major XRP Fan Says He Will Buy Tesla's Cybertruck After Elon Musk's New Tweet

Owner of Twitter, CEO of Tesla, tech billionaire Elon Musk has issued a new tweet, in which he endorsed Tesla's recent product, Cybertruck. The tech innovator stated that he had just driven it around in Austin, Texas.

This tweet attracted the attention of many Twitter users and an inflow of comments from them. Several crypto-themed (DOGE and XRP) accounts also responded, and a prominent XRP fan @XRPcryptowolf jested that he will buy a Cybertruck as soon as Tesla begins to accept XRP.

I'll buy a Cybertruck when Tesla accepts #XRP 😁 — XRPcryptowolf (@XRPcryptowolf) July 8, 2023

In early 2021, Tesla began to accept Bitcoin for its e-cars, and the company also put a massive amount of BTC on its balance sheet. However, Elon Musk quickly reversed, citing the enormous harm made by Bitcoin miners to the environment.

He then stated that Tesla will resume accepting Bitcoin as soon as BTC mining becomes at least 50% based on renewable sources of energy. The latter happened later the same year, but Tesla has so far not started to take in Bitcoin payments again.

However, one can use Dogecoin, the favorite crypto of Elon Musk, to pay for Tesla and SpaceX merchandise in their online stores.

XRP fans have been trying to draw Musk's attention to XRP, however, Musk still prefers Dogecoin, often mentioning DOGE in his tweets. Even when he mentions "dogs," the DOGE community reckons that he is talking about Dogecoin.

In 2021, Musk went live on the Saturday Night Live show, and prior to that he called himself "The DogeFather" in a tweet. His appearance on the TV and discussion of Dogecoin pushed DOGE to an all-time high of $0.7376 on May 8, 2021.

Currently, DOGE is trading more than 91% below that level, changing hands at $0.06547.