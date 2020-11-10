Back

XRP Community Comes for HitBTC for Failing to Stop Illicit Transfers

News
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 14:29
article image
Alex Dovbnya
HitBTC has been accused of failing to stop illicit XRP transfers
XRP Community Comes for HitBTC for Failing to Stop Illicit Transfers
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

XRP Forensics, a spin-off XRP data aggregator xrplorer that is meant to prevent fraud in the community, has called out controversial exchange HitBTC for failing to stop an illicit transfer.

Sometimes we just give up when we monitor money laundering. Some VASPs simply don't care.

In its reply, HitBTC claims that any suspicious activity has to be reported to their support service. However, the XRP Forensics team has recalled numerous such reports that were left unnoticed.

Meanwhile, there has been a steep uptick in the number of deposits from flagged accounts in the past few days.

Related More XRP Getting Stolen Because of This New Scam
Related
More XRP Getting Stolen Because of This New Scam

HitBTC—which was founded in a distant 2013—remains one of the shadiest exchanges in the cryptocurrency industry. On top of having an anonymous team, it is also yet to conduct a single audit. This level of secrecy has led to many accusations, with CipherBlade's lead investigator, Richard Sanders, alleging that it is an insolvent and fraudulent entity.

Last week, XRP Forensics also noted that U.S.-based Bittrex exchange was "unable" to seize 1,150,000 XRP (roughly $393,000) from a known phishing scam.

Bad actors were able to steal all these tokens with a fake version of the legitimate Ledger website.

In its August review of virtual asset service providers, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) concluded that they were still struggling to comply with AML standards.

#XRP#Cryptoсurrency exchange
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image $1,000,000,000 Bitcoin Transaction Tracked Down by Elliptic. Is Silk Road Founder Moving Coins?
News
6 days ago

$1,000,000,000 Bitcoin Transaction Tracked Down by Elliptic. Is Silk Road Founder Moving Coins?

Alex Dovbnya
article image Cardano Developer IOHK Sponsors Non-Profit That Aims to Broaden Haskell Adoption
News
5 days ago

Cardano Developer IOHK Sponsors Non-Profit That Aims to Broaden Haskell Adoption

Alex Dovbnya
article image More XRP Getting Stolen Because of This New Scam
News
4 days ago

More XRP Getting Stolen Because of This New Scam

Alex Dovbnya