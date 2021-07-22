XRP-Centric Bitrue Lists More Leverage Tokens: Chainlink (LINK), Polkadot (DOT) Onboard

Another batch of red-hot assets become available on Bitrue (BTR) as leverage tokens

Bitrue (BTR), an all-in-one cryptocurrency ecosystem popular among soldiers in the XRP Army, is expanding its "Leverage Tokens" module at a growing pace.

New assets added to Bitrue's leveraged tokens section

According to the official announcement by the Bitrue (BTR) platform, 13 new assets have been added to its "Leverage tokens" section. This expansion includes assets of various types.

Bitrue (BTR) introduces the leverage tokens pegged to veteran cryptocurrencies (Litecoin, EOS, Stellar Lumens, NEM), native utility tokens of decentralized financial applications (Uniswap, Sushiswap, Aave), core assets of leading cross-blockchain scaling solutions Polkadot and Polygon and so on.

All assets are available in both "bullish" (3L) and "bearish" (3S) modules. Therefore, Bitrue (BTR) customers are able to benefit from the moves of crypto prices in both directions.

As covered by U.Today previously, leverage tokens based on Bitcoin (BTC), XRP and Cardano (ADA) are already available on the platform. The full range of leverage tokens can be found in the "ETF" list in the upper left of Bitrue's trading dashboard.

Amidst increasing pressure on privacy coins, Bitrue introduces XMR/USDT pair

Also, yesterday, on July 21, 2021, Bitrue (BTR) added one more token to its spot trading suite. Flagship privacy-focused cryptocurrency Monero (XMR) is now available in a pair with the largest stablecoin U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT).

A new trading pair has just been opened - starting right now you can trade your $XMR for $USDT on Bitrue! @monero



Take a look at https://t.co/PqiR9qsZ0v pic.twitter.com/BvGEcBeTco

— Bitrue (@BitrueOfficial) July 21, 2021

This announcement comes amidst an intensified witch hunt against the likes of Monero (XMR) and ZCash (ZEC). As covered by U.Today, EU regulators hinted at new restrictions to combat fully anonymous wallets.

According to the statement, new restrictions will help in preventing cryptocurrencies from being utilized in terrorism financing and money laundering.