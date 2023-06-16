XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for June 16

Original U.Today article

How many altcoins can grow by end of week?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears remain more powerful than bulls according to the CoinMarketCap ranking; however, there are some exceptions to the rule.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP has not joined the list of rising coins, falling by 3.31%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of XRP has once again failed to fix above the $0.48 mark, which means sellers keep controlling the situation on the market. If today's candle is below yesterday's low at $0.465, the decline can continue to the $0.44 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

XRP is trading at $0.4581 at press time.

BNB/USD

Unlike most other coins, the rate of Binance coin (BNB) has increased by 0.58%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's slight growth, the rate of BNB is not ready yet for a bounce back as the price has come back below the level of $239.5. If the drop leads to the $230 zone, there is a high chance of seeing a support breakout, followed by a dump to the crucial $200 area.

BNB is trading at $235.5 at press time.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 1.12% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

The rate of Cardano (ADA) is coming back to the recently formed support level at $0.2560. The price has not risen after a false breakout, which means that buyers are not powerful enough to seize the initiative. In this case, the ongoing correction to the $0.24 range is the more likely scenario for the next couple of days.

ADA is trading at $0.2558 at press time.