XRP Price Analysis for June 14

Wed, 06/14/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has local growth of XRP finished yet?
The rates of some coins keep falling, even though most of them are in the green zone today.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser today, falling by 4.58%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is trading in the middle of the narrow channel, between the support at $0.4979 and the resistance at $0.5101. If the decline continues to the important $0.50 zone, one can expect an ongoing decline to the $0.49 area.

A bearish situation can be seen on the daily time frame as the candle is about to close below yesterday's low at $0.5050. If that happens, the price of XRP is more likely to test the nearest support at $0.4860. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

The rate of XRP is also falling against Bitcoin (BTC) on the daily chart. At the moment, there are no reversal signals yet, which means the drop is likely to continue.

Thus, the selling volume is high, confirming bears' power. All in all, one can expect a test of the 0.00001850 zone by the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.5042 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

