Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for June 15

Thu, 06/15/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When will rise of Ethereum (ETH) occur?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for June 15
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bears have seized the initiative after a few unsuccessful bullish attempts.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has turned out to be more of a loser than Bitcoin (BTC), falling by 5.48%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) is trading in the middle of a narrow channel, between the support at $1,628 and the resistance at $1,655.

Related
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for June 14

If buyers want to get back in the game, they need to restore the price to at least $1,650 to see a potential breakout.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has made a false breakout of yesterday's low at $1,631. If the candle closure happens far form that mark, there is a probability of seeing a local upward move to the $1,660 mark. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has approached an important zone of $1,600. If the breakout of it occurs, the midterm decline is likely to continue to the $1,400-$1,500 area.

Ethereum is trading at $1,640 at press time.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image BlackRock Bitcoin Bombshell: Leading ETF Expert Skeptical About Rumors
06/15/2023 - 17:40
BlackRock Bitcoin Bombshell: Leading ETF Expert Skeptical About Rumors
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SEC Finally Answers Coinbase, Shytoshi Kusama Says 'Something Physical Is Coming' for SHIB, XRP Trading Pair Listed on Australian Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
06/15/2023 - 17:10
SEC Finally Answers Coinbase, Shytoshi Kusama Says 'Something Physical Is Coming' for SHIB, XRP Trading Pair Listed on Australian Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image 'It's Over' for Pepe (PEPE) as Meme Coin Loses 90% of Gains
06/15/2023 - 17:00
'It's Over' for Pepe (PEPE) as Meme Coin Loses 90% of Gains
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan