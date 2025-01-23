Advertisement
    World Mobile Teams up With Tenity, Kickstarts $25 Million Grant Program for DePIN Segment

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    World Mobile, global DePIN focused on connectivity between mobile devices, launches joint $25 million grant program with Tenity
    Thu, 23/01/2025 - 15:54
    World Mobile Teams up With Tenity, Kickstarts $25 Million Grant Program for DePIN Segment
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    World Mobile, a decentralized telecom platform, has shared the details of its strategic collaboration with Tenity, a global investor in early-stage projects. The two invite all decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) protocols to join their $25 million grant program.

    World Mobile, Tenity introduce $25 million grant program

    World Mobile, the decentralized wireless network, has announced the launch of its $25 million grant program in collaboration with Tenity. This initiative, aimed at fostering decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) innovation, promises to catalyze a new wave of blockchain-driven solutions that blend decentralized technologies with physical infrastructure.

    Within the framework of this partnership, Tenity is set to leverage its expertise to identify and mentor projects capable of addressing key challenges in decentralization, blockchain adoption and governance and incubate them to build on the World Mobile Chain.

    The program's grants start at $5,000 and can be distributed between applicants in five tracks: decentralized communications, cross-chain interoperability, on-chain governance and security, decentralized identity management, and tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs).

    Micky Watkins, CEO of World Mobile Group, invites all DePIN and RWA innovators to apply for funding from the new program:

    By partnering with Tenity, we’re ensuring that the World Mobile Chain Grant Program doesn’t just fund projects but provides the guidance and resources necessary to drive scalable, impactful innovation. This collaboration reflects our commitment to empowering developers who share our vision of a decentralized, inclusive future. Together, we can unlock the potential of DePIN to transform telecoms and expand connectivity to underserved communities.

    Since its launch in 2015, Tenity has managed over 100 corporate innovation programs and supported more than 250 collaborations globally.

    World Mobile Chain kickstarts its public testnet

    Andreas Iten, CEO at Tenity, is excited by the the potential impact of the new program and its instruments for next generation of DePIN projects:

    We are excited to partner with World Mobile on this transformative initiative. The World Mobile Chain Grant Program is an extraordinary opportunity for developers to push the boundaries of blockchain and decentralized infrastructure. We look forward to guiding these projects and helping them achieve meaningful impact in the DePIN ecosystem.

    The World Mobile Chain Grant Program is underpinned by the capabilities of the World Mobile Chain (WMC), which last week reached a significant milestone with the launch of its public testnet. WMC is the first blockchain purpose-built for decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN).

    An EVM-compatible layer 3 developed on Base, WMC provides a high-performance platform that has already attracted multiple projects, including recognized industry leaders, who have chosen to build on WMC over other blockchains.

    Subscribe to daily newsletter

