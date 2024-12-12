Advertisement
    World Mobile DePIN AirNode Sale Hits New Milestone

    Vladislav Sopov
    World Mobile, new-gen telecommunications DePIN, streamlines access to quality mobile connections with its decentralized wireless network
    Thu, 12/12/2024 - 13:48
    World Mobile DePIN AirNode Sale Hits New Milestone
    Being among the most popular DePIN protocols, World Mobile addresses real-world problems with the disruptive power of Web3. Using its ecosystem of wireless connections, World Mobile has accomplished a number of impressive financial and adoption milestones, while recent activities gained support from blockchain heavyweights.

    World Mobile DePIN hits impressive adoption milestones

    World Mobile, the world’s largest mobile network based solely on blockchain and DePIN tech, recently logged a breathtaking accomplishment, with its number of daily active users exceeding 500,000 worldwide. Also, it completed its current series of AirNode sales to propel the reach and enhance the decentralization of its tech stack.

    World Mobile recently completed 4 AirNode sales successfully. Primarily, with the last of the sales organized in the U.S. and Pakistan seeing  oversubscriptions in less than three minutes each.

    One of the most impressive features of World Mobile is its ultimate user-friendliness, accompanied by seamless installation. World Mobile’s devices work by taking internet connectivity, also known as backhaul, and turn it into cellular connection. For iInstance,, World Mobile's decentralized wireless network nodes can operate in conjunction with Starlink's satellite internet service - with World Mobile’s DePIN nodes boosting Starlink’s coverage and converting its’ satellite signal into widespread cellular coverage with an operating range of up to a one-mile radius.

    Crucially, this signal can be received by anyone with a standard mobile phone and a compatible SIM or eSIM, eliminating the need for specialist equipment.

    Micky Watkins, CEO of  World Mobile Group highlighted the crucial importance of his product in terms of fast deployment and global reach:

    We are committed to supporting communities when they need us the most. The rapid deployment of our decentralised wireless network demonstrates the vital role that innovative connectivity solutions can play in disaster recovery.

    Recent platform initiatives and achievements have been showcased in the "Connecting the Disconnected" documentary, which was shown on World Mobile’s YouTube Channel on Dec. 11th, and offers unparalleled insights into the power of DePIN to provide a truly life-changing impact.

    Cardano’s Hoskinson supports project efforts

    In a recent deployment in North Carolina, World Mobile deployment efforts were also significantly bolstered by the assistance of the Founder of Cardano (ADA) Charles Hoskinson, who gave the World Mobile team the use of his Black Hawk helicopter and expert flight team, which unlocked access to remote areas that would otherwise have not been possible to reach, enabling the team to extend the connection to countless people.

    This collaboration between industry leaders highlights the impact that forward-thinking technologies can have in serious humanitarian situations. 

    Pushing the barriers of DePIN during the bull run

    In a bull run where meme coins with no real-life application are booming, the potential of DePIN to have a profound impact on the world in times of need has now been demonstrated by World Mobile, serving as a refreshing reminder of the true purpose of blockchain technology - to change lives for the better. 

    The progress of World Mobile might be of paramount importance for the entire emerging segment of DePIN. It might be among the best performers of the upcoming bull run, and together with RWAs and AI agents. World Mobile is a bold demonstration of what can be achieved using DePIN, and how it can help in addressing regional and international challenges.

